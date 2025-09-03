8 Trader Joe's Coffee Beans, Ranked

Trader Joe's has no shortage of coffee options. From cold brew concentrates and Keurig cups to ground coffee and an impressive array of whole beans, the popular grocery chain has something for everyone. For true coffee lovers, though, the whole bean selection stands out for both its variety and freshness.

While pre-ground coffee may be the easiest grab, you'll be missing out because whole beans offer a fresher, more flavorful cup. Even if you store your coffee correctly, airtight packaging can't fully preserve the nuances that whole beans retain. Plus, grinding your own beans lets you customize the grind size, whether you're making a non-sludgy cup from the French press, brewing the perfect drip pot, or pulling a strong shot of espresso, so you get the best taste for your method. Don't own a grinder? Trader Joe's has you covered with a convenient in-store grinder (and the bonus of that irresistible fresh coffee aroma).

But with so many choices on the shelf, which beans are best? To help you decide, I tasted and ranked Trader Joe's whole coffee beans so you can start your day with the best morning brew.