The Old School Topping Your Apple Crisp Is Missing

Desserts are a major part of food history. As time passes and trends come and go, sometimes desserts fade from popularity. These old school desserts people don't make anymore serve as snapshots of the time they came from, giving us insight into the food habits of yesteryear. However, every now and then, an old school dessert makes a comeback. Apple crisps (not to be confused with apple pie) are a perfect example of a vintage dessert fad that deserves a comeback.

Essentially a crustless apple pie, an apple crisp is a perfect autumnal dessert that combines apples with sugar and cinnamon. However, it can be a bit plain by itself. To give apple crisp a little upgrade, try topping it with a butterscotch sauce. Made by combining sugar, butter, and heavy cream, this sauce is easy to assemble and easy to add to the dessert: Just drizzle it on top at the end. The butterscotch sauce perfectly complements the sweetness of the sugar and cinnamon while contrasting nicely with the freshness of the apples. While making this topping does mean a little extra effort, it's worth taking the time to do so. Adding a little extra to an already delicious apple crisp can take the dessert from good to great. Try experimenting even more by changing up the ingredients in the apple crisp itself, until you find a recipe that really feels like it's yours.