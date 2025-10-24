Why This Is My Go-To Starbucks Holiday Drink Order Year After Year

In the verbose tome "In Search of Lost Time," Marcel Proust's unnamed narrator dips a cookie in some tea and just dissolves into nostalgia that would, today, perhaps be parlayed into some corporate fast food chain collaboration. In 1913, the whole bit was allowed to exist just as good copy, and it's endured as an example of how culinary experiences do tap into moments past as though they are unfolding once more, perhaps with the renewed appreciation of hindsight.

Now, my fondness of Starbucks in general is pretty much limited to some pretty niche former cases of nostalgia that would be pointless to detail here, save for this one, perfect holiday drink — this peppermint mocha. I even order it like an idiot: fat-free milk, with whip, that I feel inclined to intone with embarrassment, even as all in the brand's employ have certainly heard worse.

Prepared behind the shop's gleaming, commercial-grade equipment, the quickly dissolving N2O-charged cream, replete with waxy aftertaste, the presence of peppermint that mostly just registers as conceptually cold, and the always at least a little grainy chocolate make for the perfect holiday sip. The minty mocha makes me want to high-kick my way over to Radio City Music Hall, wait all day for a parade, and toast to the unique and fleeting celebrations in my own backyard that can be kind of replicated almost anywhere in the world, but, instead, are best enjoyed during the most wonderful time of the year.