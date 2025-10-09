10 Discontinued Starbucks Drinks We Miss Most In Fall

If there's one thing Starbucks knows how to do, it's spark seasonal nostalgia. Every September, the Pumpkin Spice Latte struts back onto the stage like the Mariah Carey of fall beverages, and we all line up with scarves flying. But this year, the annual cozy caffeine rush feels a little different. Starbucks recently announced it would be shuttering stores and "simplifying" menus — a corporate phrase that often translates to "say goodbye to your favorite thing." And, for longtime fans, it's not the first fall goodbye.

Old-school Starbucks had a way of making fall feel indulgent, a little quirky, and sometimes downright surprising. Remember the fleeting Caramel Apple Spice? Canada's elusive Maple Cinnamon Macchiato? Or, if you're really lucky, the very limited Thanksgiving Blend that paired with your mom's pumpkin pie like it was born for the job? These were more than just drinks; they were rituals, little sips of comfort that made standing in line under fluorescent lights feel like part of the autumn magic.

Now, as we sip PSLs in a pared-down Starbucks universe, it's hard not to pine for the drinks that made fall special in their own offbeat ways. With the brand tightening up its offerings, we can't help but wonder: which cozy concoction could be next to vanish? So, grab your chunky sweater, because we're about to revisit the discontinued Starbucks fall drinks we miss the most, while still holding out hope they'll come back for one last swirl.