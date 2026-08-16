Jersey Mike's Vs Subway: Who Makes The Better Italian Sub?

A traditional Italian sub is one of those deli classics that is easy to visualize but hard to describe in detail. It's the kind of dish that's been around for long enough to earn dozens of regional variations, so it can be hard to narrow down what makes a genuine Italian sub based on where you are in the country. But, like every classic piece of culinary culture, an Italian sub has a foundation that has been continually reinterpreted over the years.

From an anthropological perspective, a true Italian sandwich starts with a holy trinity of meats —capicola, salami, and pepperoni. As far as toppings and condiments go, an Italian sub doesn't require much. Shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion or sweet peppers, provolone cheese, oil, and red wine vinegar usually do the trick. Of course, all that goodness should be contained in a long Italian roll in order to keep everything tidy. When assembled correctly, a good Italian sub combines a nice mix of smoky cured meats, fresh veggies, and a hint of acid from the vinegar.

While the Italian sub is available at corner delis all over the country, Jersey Mike's and Subway are two of the most prolific purveyors of fast food Italian subs. In an effort to see which restaurant does Italian subs best, I put the Original Italian Sub from Jersey Mike's up against the Italian B.M.T. from Subway in a head-to-head showdown.