These Were The Most Popular Beer Brands In The 1960s

The 1960s were a pivotal era for American suds. As the country settled into the comfort of post-war stability, before being drawn into more conflicts, BBQs and ball games were often a welcome escape while clutching a cold one. Bitter ales and heavy lagers of the pre-Prohibition era were supplanted by crisp, easy-drinking beers that became synonymous with mid-century leisure. You didn't need a refined palate or a specialized glass to enjoy them; they just needed to be ice-cold and freshly plucked from the fridge. Some of the most popular beer brands of the 1960s still exist today, while others, long forgotten, are emblematic of a different era, defined by catchy jingles, aluminum pull-tabs, and backyard leisure.

Perhaps nothing captures this slice of Americana better than the scene in AMC's "Mad Men" where Don Draper, while taking a break from assembling his daughter's playhouse, slams cold beers in the sweltering heat of '60s suburbia. The visual itself almost plays as a vintage beer commercial, with Don representing a customer who values simple refreshment and brand loyalty, driven by the golden age of TV advertising. By the end of the decade, brand consolidation had begun, with national giants swallowing or squashing regional competition, forever changing the assortment in our coolers. The most popular beer in America today represents an entirely different retail market than Don's era. Here is a look back at the most popular beer brands that defined the 1960s.