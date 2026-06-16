The Best-Selling Beer In The US Is A Classic Brew You Probably Know
For over two decades, the bestselling beer by volume in the United States remained the same. Bud Light truly was king of the beers from 2001 to 2023, despite coming in last in Chowhound's very own ranking of cheap beer brands. However, as of late 2024, there's been a bit of a shakeup, and that title has since belonged to none other than Michelob Ultra. That's right — a beer owned by the same parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has overtaken its sibling in popularity, selling more per volume than any other beer in the country.
Michelob Ultra is known for being an extremely easy-drinking light beer — and arguably one of the lightest when it comes to taste. It's very light on the alcohol, as well. A 12-ounce bottle of Michelob Ultra has a 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and contains only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs. This makes it a great option when you plan to have a few, or if you're just in the mood for a beer without all the heaviness (which, apparently, an overwhelming number of people in the U.S. are).
How Michelob Ultra became the top-selling beer in the country
There are a few reasons this beer might've gained so much popularity over the last few years. During this time, Bud Light has gone through some political controversy, leading some people to boycott it, which caused sales to drop. Michelob Ultra has also long marketed itself alongside popular sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup and the NBA, amongst others. This has positioned the brand as a partner in, according to Anheuser-Busch, "active-lifestyle moments" — showcasing that you can still enjoy a good light beer and live a balanced, healthier life.
It also helps that Michelob Ultra's non-alcoholic option is legitimately good. Michelob Ultra Zero makes switching to non-alcoholic beer approachable due to its refreshing taste and close enough similarity to regular Michelob Ultra. This shows the consistency of the brand, and can lead to higher consumer trust overall. And it doesn't hurt that people in the U.S. are generally just drinking less beer than they used to, which positions Michelob Ultra, one of the lightest of beers ABV and calorie-wise, in a pretty good place. Cheers to that.