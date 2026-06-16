The Best-Selling Beer In The US Is A Classic Brew You Probably Know

For over two decades, the bestselling beer by volume in the United States remained the same. Bud Light truly was king of the beers from 2001 to 2023, despite coming in last in Chowhound's very own ranking of cheap beer brands. However, as of late 2024, there's been a bit of a shakeup, and that title has since belonged to none other than Michelob Ultra. That's right — a beer owned by the same parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has overtaken its sibling in popularity, selling more per volume than any other beer in the country.

Michelob Ultra is known for being an extremely easy-drinking light beer — and arguably one of the lightest when it comes to taste. It's very light on the alcohol, as well. A 12-ounce bottle of Michelob Ultra has a 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and contains only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs. This makes it a great option when you plan to have a few, or if you're just in the mood for a beer without all the heaviness (which, apparently, an overwhelming number of people in the U.S. are).