Ranking Cheap Beer Brands From The Least Drinkable To The Absolute Best
Cheap beer brands are near and dear to my heart. I've cooked all over the country, and many of those long nights sweating over a stovetop have been finished in front of corner stores, in parks, or in the restaurant alleyway throwing back tall boys of the cheapest beers from the nearest 7-Eleven with the rest of the staff. I've never been much of a fan of expensive double IPAs — while I love a "good" beer, paying $9 for a pint in a brewery doesn't evoke the same nostalgic memories as cracking a cold one for $2.99 in a location you're not technically supposed to drink at.
Having explored corner store tall boy coolers in various regions of North America, I've noticed that every region has its own go-tos. In the Pacific Northwest, it's practically sacrilege not to drink a Rainier. In Texas (which is essentially a region of its own), there's a similar loyalty to Lone Star beer, and in the Midwest, people drink PBR or Natural Ice like water. Thus, ranking cheap beer is difficult because many of these cans come with regional or brand loyalty, while the beer itself can be difficult to distinguish. I ranked these beers based on the best bang for your buck — which beer can you buy that has a decent alcohol content, sits at the lowest price, and provides the most enjoyment?
22. Bud Light
Bud Light, to me, is the La Croix of beers. A faint whisper of beer flavor covers what is a pretty watery, carbonated drink. Ideally, a good cheap beer doesn't taste cheap, but Bud Light does. It may be economical and widely available, but I've found that there are plenty of even more affordable beers on this list that are just as easy to find, and with higher alcohol contents. Given how many better-tasting options with more enticing price tags there are, I've ranked it in last place as the least drinkable cheap beer.
21. Keystone Light
Keystone Light reminds me of eating a taquito that's been on the 7-Eleven roller all day long: it isn't satisfying, but is sometimes the best option for such a low price. Made as a cheaper version of Coors Light, it is just that. Almost nonexistent in flavor, and so overly carbonated it leaves my tongue tingling, Keystone Light is definitely not crafted for flavor so much as affordability. But its affordability is why it's not sitting in last place — at around $3-$4 for a six-pack from Walmart, it's easy to see why this beer is popular with the college crowds.
20. Budweiser
Budweiser has slightly more flavor than both Bud Light and Keystone Light, but it's not really a good flavor — a bitter, unpleasant aftertaste lingers in the mouth. Still, if I had to choose between Keystone Light and Budweiser (a terrible position to be in), I would go with Budweiser — even though it costs slightly more — because flavor-wise it is a step up from Keystone. There are much better beers to buy, though, if you're looking for something in the same price and affordability category as Budweiser.
19. Foster's Lager
While most of these beers I judge on flavor and price, Foster's 25.4-ounce "oil can" shaped beer must be judged on practicality as well. Typically, when I'm looking for a cheap beer, I want something that will fit into my koozie, the cup holder of my camp chair, or at least carry comfortably in my hand. Unfortunately, this can makes all of those activities difficult, and the beer itself does not have an inviting enough taste to make the inconvenience worthwhile. That being said, it's not a bad-tasting beer — if you don't require a koozie, you may enjoy it.
18. Busch Light
Busch Light is definitely light. It has a watery aftertaste that is really only logical given its 95 calories per 12-ounce serving. For me, the low alcohol content (4.1% ABV) and super-light flavor does not make a good beer. Still, there are no strong bitter notes or noticeable aftertaste — it has a pretty clean, crisp flavor — making it much more appealing than a Keystone or Bud Light. And if you're looking specifically for a low-calorie beer, Busch Light isn't a bad option.
17. Busch
Busch is one of the many brands, including Budweiser, brewed under Anheuser-Busch, which means it has a pretty solid marketing and distribution team that makes the brand well-known and easy to find.
I don't love Busch, although I'd take it over a Busch Light for the slightly stronger flavor and slightly higher ABV (4.3%). It's crisp, although it doesn't taste like much and is lacking some intrigue. That being said, it doesn't have the unpleasant bitterness of some beers lower on this list, and the carbonation is more balanced.
16. Modelo Especial
I hate to rank Modelo Especial this low, especially because I know it's one of the top-selling beers in the United States, but for me, each sip of it draws a lot of attention (and not in a good way). Considering the can claims "a clean, crisp finish," it really doesn't finish that way at all. It has a pretty strong aftertaste that lingers on the tongue, especially for a pilsner-style lager. Still, I don't find the aftertaste nearly as off-putting as the bitterness of Keystone or Budweiser, and would still enjoy a Modelo on some occasions.
15. Coors Light
Coors Light is a pretty popular beer, which, given its price and decent flavor, makes sense. At under $10 for a 6-pack of 16-ounce cans, it's only a few cents more than a pack of Bud Light, and I would say it's definitely worth those few extra cents. It has a slightly more hoppy beer flavor, with little aftertaste. It is the type of light beer that's refreshing on a hot day, although it's still a pretty average taste, as one would expect of a light beer.
14. Michelob Ultra
Cold out of the can, Michelob Ultra almost feels like drinking ice water. With only 2.6 grams of carbohydrates in a 12-ounce serving, it has garnered a cult following of athletic types who want to enjoy a beer without packing on calories.
While I typically look for more flavor in a beer, it can definitely be described as crushable. Crisp and light, it isn't overly carbonated and has a clean finish. It's so crisp and light, in fact, that I would say this is a great beer to enjoy with seafood. I wouldn't order it often, but I also wouldn't say no.
13. Natural Light
I don't often see Natural Light on beer aisles or in corner store fridges, but it's not a bad option at all when you do find it. At only around $2 for the tall boy, it's cheaper even than Keystone Light — and with a much better flavor. It has enjoyable hops and tastes more like beer than Coors and Michelob, without the bitter aftertaste of Modelo. The beer is definitely crushable with its light flavor, and crush it you must to actually feel anything.
12. Miller Lite
The hops in Miller Lite are fresh and bright. With no distinguishable bitter notes, I would definitely describe this beer as crushable. The mouthfeel was light and not overly carbonated, and the overall flavor was crisp and refreshing. I've ranked it the highest of the "light" beers as it's pretty easy to find, reasonably priced, and has about as distinct a flavor as a light beer could have. Plus, with only 96 calories and 3.2 grams of carbohydrates in 12 ounces, you can perhaps justify having more than one.
11. Dos Equis
Besides teaching the English-speaking American population how to pronounce 'X' in Spanish, Dos Equis is a crisp and enjoyable beer, perfectly refreshing on a hot day. It has a nice smell when you crack the can, and I would put it in the crushable category for its smoothness. Because of its light flavor, it's also a great beer to use in cooking, like if you want to simmer chili peppers for a salsa borracha. That being said, there are beers higher ranked for having a stronger flavor and higher ABV.
10. Natural Ice
Natural Ice (or Natty Ice, as it's affectionately referred to by fans of the beer) is a corner store classic most popular in the Midwest. I didn't rate it number 10 for its flavor — it's not one of the best tasting beers on this list — but at under $3 for 25 ounces, plus 5.9% ABV, it's a beer I would happily crush back to back. You may have a harder time finding it in other regions, but if you do, grab a few Natty Ices and a bag of pretzels and enjoy.
9. Pacifico
The striking yellow Pacifico can isn't super common, but when you find it, it can be an enjoyable surprise. Brewed in Mazatlán, Mexico, Pacifico rates pretty highly amongst the Mexican imports. It's crisp when it first hits your tongue, slightly hoppy, with a pretty solid flavor for only 4.4% alcohol content. Although it has a slightly bitter aftertaste (but not nearly as strong as Modelo Especial), it's ranked at number 9 for being an overall enjoyable cheap beer whose light flavor makes it a fantastic choice to use in a chelada.
8. Corona
Coronas are clean, crisp, and the hops have a hint of citrus that adds to their refreshing flavor. The fact that it's easy to find in just about every part of the country adds to the positives of what is a delicious and affordably priced beer.
If you're buying a 6-pack or a bottle in a bar, it's worth keeping in mind that Corona out of the can may taste better than from a bottle, as the clear bottles leave the beer vulnerable to becoming "skunky" from a chemical reaction caused by light.
7. Genesee
Genesee is brewed in Rochester, New York, and unless you're reasonably close to the East Coast, you might not come across it very often. It's super affordable at just around $2 for a tall boy. The hops are grassy and a little floral, and it has a creamy mouthfeel. Cream ales are typically made with about 20% corn, which is why this beer is slightly sweet. Some may find the sweetness off-putting (and I probably wouldn't drink several in a row), but the flavor and price make this beer a nice treat.
6. Coors Banquet
Coors Banquet is crisp and refreshing, and it goes well with many occasions and food pairings. It used to be called Coors Golden but earned its new moniker as it grew in popularity amongst miners in the Colorado area who would enjoy this cheap beer in banquet halls after a long day's work.
This beer sits comfortably on the crushable side of this list with an enjoyable flavor that isn't too light or too bitter. It's relatively easy to find in most stores in 6-pack or tall boy form, and for about the same price as Coors Light, it's a huge step up.
5. Rainier
Rainier is available in just about every corner store along the West Coast and is often the cheapest drink on tap in many bars in the Pacific Northwest. Being from the Pacific Northwest, I'm admittedly biased when it comes to this beer, but despite my loyalties, it is still not necessarily the best of the affordable beers.
Rainier is easy to enjoy, with mild hops and a frothy mouthfeel, which is why it's ranked higher than many beers that just don't have the same great flavor. But compared to some other brands, the aftertaste is slightly bitter.
4. Pabst Blue Ribbon
Good ol' PBR. From dive bars to 24 packs to corner store tall boys, this beer seems to always be there when you need it. One of the more crushable affordable beers, I think Rainier and PBR are incredibly similar in their flavors and mouthfeel: refreshing, but with a slightly bitter aftertaste (although not bitter enough that I don't enjoy them on the regular). PBR has earned its position just above Rainier because it's widely available from coast to coast, making it a more consistent go-to across the country.
3. Hamm's
Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Hamm's has a crisp mouthfeel and no bitter aftertaste. "The beer...refreshing!" proclaims the can, which only costs about a buck for 16 ounces. When you first crack the can, a noticeably wonderful beer aroma escapes. For the price, this is absolutely a great beer. It's a bit harder to find, especially as you get further away from Minnesota. But when it presents itself, I wouldn't hesitate to buy one of these.
2. Lone Star
It's only fitting that the go-to cheap lager for many Texans is a Lone Star beer. While these beers are definitely most common within Texas, you can still find them in other states with a bit of searching.
Delicious out of a bottle, but equally wonderful from a can, this beer has slightly piney hops that make it refreshing and crushable. Drinking it makes me crave brisket, or Tex-Mex from one of Austin's many awesome restaurants. Lone Star's affordable price paired with great flavor has rightfully earned it second place on this list — if you have the opportunity to try it, I highly recommend it.
1. Miller High Life
The Champagne of Beers is an accurate title for this beer — it's crisp, refreshing, and pretty easy to find. Not too light, but light enough that it can pair with just about any food. I think this is a beer that most people can enjoy, from those who aren't typically beer drinkers to true fans. But its versatile flavor isn't the only factor putting it in its first-place position: this 32-ounce tall boy was less than $3, the cheapest per-ounce beer of any on this list. As far as absolute best goes in the cheap beer category, Miller High Life was the clear winner.
Methodology
The list of 22 beers I used for this ranking is undeniably missing a few brands, like Yuengling or Milwaukee's Best. I made the selection mostly from tall boys that were available in my Midwestern area, with some hard-sought additions of regional varieties. It's not a complete list, but it hits most of the big names in the cheap beer world. I hope you find some use in it next time you're surveying the 7-Eleven selection.
I based my rankings on the best price, alcohol content, mouthfeel, and the overall flavor/crushability. Many of the beers in this list are fortified with corn syrup in the brewing process, which detracts from the hoppy flavor a beer should have. Thus, I was looking for the beers that tasted most like beer. Ideally, this kind of ranking would be done blind, as branding will carry inevitable biases. I was unable to conduct a blind taste, and felt that judging them from the can they come in is more true to the style of beer. After all, is anyone really taking their Genesee home to pour into a snifter and judge the head retention? That would seem pretentious for what is, after all, cheap beer.