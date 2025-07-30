David Chang's Favorite Type Of Beer Is Far From Fancy

Chefs are usually known for their discerning tastes, but at the end of the day, they're only human and subject to the same guilty pleasures as the rest of us. For celebrity chef and media personality David Chang, one of those pleasures comes in the form of his favorite beer. While one might assume that a small-batch, artisan craft brew might top his list, the true answer could not be further from that idea. It turns out that Chang prefers some of the cheapest mass-produced beers in America.

In a 2014 GQ article, Chang admitted to loving the simple, no-frills approach of beers such as Miller High Life and Bud Light. These beers, while nothing fancy, definitely scratch the proverbial itch that Chang and many others look for: a crisp and refreshing beer that doesn't ask a lot of you. It helps that these lagers pair well with a variety of foods, so Chang might well be onto something when he reaches for a Bud or Miller instead of the latest trendy brew.