David Chang's Favorite Type Of Beer Is Far From Fancy
Chefs are usually known for their discerning tastes, but at the end of the day, they're only human and subject to the same guilty pleasures as the rest of us. For celebrity chef and media personality David Chang, one of those pleasures comes in the form of his favorite beer. While one might assume that a small-batch, artisan craft brew might top his list, the true answer could not be further from that idea. It turns out that Chang prefers some of the cheapest mass-produced beers in America.
In a 2014 GQ article, Chang admitted to loving the simple, no-frills approach of beers such as Miller High Life and Bud Light. These beers, while nothing fancy, definitely scratch the proverbial itch that Chang and many others look for: a crisp and refreshing beer that doesn't ask a lot of you. It helps that these lagers pair well with a variety of foods, so Chang might well be onto something when he reaches for a Bud or Miller instead of the latest trendy brew.
Making the case for cheap beer
At first glance, the idea of a well-known chef opting for what's seen by many as a low-quality beer seems a bit unorthodox. These beers not being fancy doesn't mean they're completely irredeemable, though. In fact, a quick look at these two domestic beverages reveals that they've certainly got a place in the beer market, even if they're not as flashy or carefully crafted as some smaller producers' goods.
Miller High Life has something of a positive reputation around Chowhound as the best cheap beer brand that money can buy. It even tops our list of cheap beers ranked from worst to best. Not only does it live up to its Champagne of Beers moniker with all those tiny bubbles, but it also has a very balanced flavor. Bud Light gets a little less love in terms of flavor, but there's no denying the place it has carved for itself in the market. Even after losing ground in recent years, it typically ranks among the five top-selling beers in the country. Throw in the fact that these tips can make cheap beer taste better, and you've got a case for giving these brands a proper shake, if only to feel some distant connection to the Momofuku founder.