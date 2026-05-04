Why You Don't Really See This Old-School Beer Brand On Shelves Anymore

There are many beer drinkers who hold award-winning old-school brands in high esteem. Some classic beers that were staples of the 20th century can be difficult to find. Some of these iconic brands still exist, however, including one formerly famous beer that you can still purchase, although it's only available in select regions: Schlitz.

Schlitz beer was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1849 by August Krug, then taken over by his bookkeeper Joseph Schlitz in 1856 to become Schlitz Brewing Co. Currently, Schlitz is sold mainly in the Midwest, including cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, and in select Southern states like Florida. However, Schlitz was formerly the largest, most well-respected beer brand in the country well into the mid-1900s. Unfortunately, the company experienced a downfall in the 1970s after changing the beer's recipe to cut costs, which severely damaged its reputation. The way one commenter on Reddit described it, "My dad would wax nostalgic about the fall of Schlitz brewing in pursuit of profit. Before they turned it into alcoholic corn syrup with a chemical aftertaste in the 70s, supposedly it was the best tasting beer."

The newly formulated Schlitz became considered a cheap beer, and given the drinkability of cheap beer brands, this was quite a blow. The company was eventually purchased by Pabst in 1999. Seeing potential for the original Schlitz beer among nostalgic, loyal fans, Pabst resurrected the classic Schlitz recipe in 2008. It was a big hit, though the beer is sold in a smaller, regional market in which the brand has historical roots.