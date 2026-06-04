9 Facts About Budweiser Every Beer Lover Should Know

Budweiser is one of the more recognizable brands out there, with its iconic red and white label and always-extravagant Super Bowl ads (and sometimes super adorable ones, like 2024's must-watch "Old-School Delivery" commercial). But even if you crack open a cold bottle of Bud on the regular, you might not be aware of just how much company lore exists beyond what we see in ads. There's actually over a century of little-known facts and historical anecdotes about Budweiser that range from sweet to downright bizarre — and sometimes, even super petty. Then again, maybe this isn't so surprising, given that the company named itself "King of Beers." (One thing they're not, however, is the king of BBQ sauce flavors — sorry, Budweiser).

From lawsuits to mascots having their own mascots, Budweiser (and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch) has made some interesting choices over the years. That said, it's also transformed the beer industry in ways that changed it forever, often for the better. And whether you're just a fan of beer or you're a beverage history buff, these lesser-known Budweiser facts might make you see the brand through a different lens. Without further ado, here are nine facts about Budweiser every beer lover should know.