The 9 Best Dive Bars To Try When You're In Brooklyn

Since they became popular among late aughts and early 2010s Williamsburgers, Brooklynites have rediscovered some true gems of the genre and the so-called dive has only become more and more popular. But what exactly is a dive bar? Until the term was reclaimed by the aforementioned Woolen Beanie in Summertime Crowd, it meant someplace where you couldn't trust the draft beer because only God knows when anyone last cleaned the lines: someplace where the floors were sticky and the mingling scents of aroma and cigarette smoke choked the air.

Now, however, a dive implies the kind of no-frills, incandescently-lit, happy hour staple enjoyed by young professionals and old barflies alike. It means somewhere you'll get a cold beer, a sporting event on T.V. (no matter how obscure), and conversation with good bartenders who don't pretend to know any shirt-gartered mixological mastery. They'll make you a Negroni, sure. But there's a very slight chance you'll be looked at askance. Though all five boroughs boast more than their fair share of bars that fit the description, we'll focus today on the many dives of what was once known as the borough of churches, but could just as accurately now be called the borough of bars.