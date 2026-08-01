Skip The Beer: 11 Best Wines For Your Summer Cookout

When it comes to stocking up drinks for a summer cookout, many people default to beer. But wine can be just as enticing and often pairs better with grilled food and summery dishes. The only problem is that there are so many types of wine to choose from, which can make picking the right bottle feel slightly overwhelming. The good news is that once you know which styles work best with different foods, choosing a wine for your next cookout becomes much easier.

During the years I spent working as both a bartender and server, I had the opportunity to learn the basics of wine and food pairing via work and an introductory sommelier course. That experience sparked a lasting appreciation for wine that has carried over into my work as a food writer today. Along the way, I've found that some wines are especially well suited to warm-weather entertaining, whether you're firing up the grill for a backyard barbecue, hosting a casual pool party, or putting together a feast by the water.

These are some of my favorite summertime wines that also get great reviews from other tasters, including wine critics and casual sippers alike. Not only are they vibrant and well-balanced, but they also pair well with a variety of dishes that are staples at summer cookouts. Think juicy burgers, succulent seafood, and fresh berry desserts. Give these wines a try, and you may just find yourself ditching the beer altogether.