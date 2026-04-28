4 Drink Ideas That Are Always A Hit For Hot Weather BBQs
Summer brings the return of warm weather, sunny days, and, of course, outdoor barbeque gatherings. And as you and your friends chow down on plates of grilled meats and summer side dishes, you're going to need something to wash it all down. After all, what's a seasonal barbecue without a variety of crisp drink options? Walking around a warm outdoor party without holding a beverage (and not necessarily a boozy one) is basically blasphemy. It's summer — you simply must be refreshed.
You don't just want to bring any drink, though. You want to impress your friends at that barbecue and bring something that will be a real hit. And we're not just talking alcohol drinks, but caffeinated ones and hydrating ones, as well. Variety is the spice of life (and your outdoor summer gathering), after all. Here is a little guide to help you figure out which beverages to bring to a barbecue for a happy crowd.
A batch of cocktails (or mocktails)
Individual cocktails can be tough to serve at a barbeque since they have so many different ingredients and components going on. And, well, you're outside and probably don't want to set out all of those ingredients for people to make themselves (which sounds like a nightmare). So, unless you plan to have a full-on bartender at your outdoor gathering, consider making a bulk batch of cocktails to have on hand. That way, the drinks are pre-mixed and ready to go, straight out of the dispenser.
There are certain cocktails that are easier to batch make than others, though. This is why it's important to make sure you keep the drinks simple and easy to scale when preparing. That makes it easier on you and will taste better for the party guests. Margarita pitchers are always a great option to bring, and super easier to batch make. Sangria is another great option, as is a Moscow mule. If you want to be even more thoughtful to your non-alcohol-drinking guests, you could also create a batch of mocktails to accompany the alcoholic version. And since some cocktails are better served frozen, you could really go above and beyond by setting up a slushy cocktail station.
Iced tea
Iced teas are another great option to have at your barbecues and come in a variety of different types, and you could absolutely batch-make iced tea just as you would for cocktails. Unsweetened iced teas are ideal, as they are refreshing and not bogged down with too much syrupy sweetness (which might get overwhelming after a while in the heat). That said, sweet tea is also very popular. Heck, why not bring both — a sweetened iced tea option and an unsweetened one? Now that's impressive.
If you opt to make your own iced tea rather than buying at the store, you've got several options. Cold brewing offers the smoothest variation, and it's super easy. The only drawback is that you'll need time, as it takes about eight to twelve hours to brew. If you're in a time crunch, hot brewing followed by chilling is faster (about an hour). Another option is to use a concentrate, which is good for large gatherings, as you can dilute the mix as the hours pass by to keep the tea consistency exactly where it needs to be.
Light beers
Look, it's really hot outside, and although we love a good craft beer, they might get a little heavy as you continue to sip on them. No worries, though — this is the type of situation where light beers really shine. Bringing a case of light beer to a barbeque is a classic, always-appreciated choice. They offer just enough alcohol without being overwhelming, which means you'll be able to throw a few of them back without feeling too sloshed.
For the very lightest of beers, Michelob Ultra is always a popular option, especially in hot weather. It's cheap, it's drinkable, and it only sort of tastes like beer — a perfect choice. Of course, you could always go the route of the other macro-light classics, like Miller Lite (another neutral, crisp option) or Coors Light (for a little added singular sweetness). And if you really can't live without your craft beers, Sam Adams offers a great option with its American Light beer, which is just as light as the others and packs a slightly more elevated taste.
Seltzer waters (and juice to mix in)
It's important to stay hydrated, especially in warmer weather. That's why no barbecue is complete without some carbonated water options. You could grab some cases of La Croix or Waterloo or stick with seltzer water for a more neutral crispness. Then again, why not do both? Bringing a sweet option (flavorful sparkling water) as well as a more plain one (seltzers) gives guests more things to choose from — or they could even mix the two together for a happy medium of neutral and slightly sweet.
And for an even more exciting situation, let's add some juices into the mix. Fruit juice, like pineapple or pomegranate, are delicious when mixed with carbonated water. While these juices might be too overly sweet or heavy to drink on their own at a barbecue, they pair amazingly with sparkling and seltzer waters to form a sort of spritz. It's just light and sugary enough without being too much. Plus, guests can use their own ratios, and add in splashes of their preferred juice to create the refreshing summer beverage of their dreams. Cheers!