4 Drink Ideas That Are Always A Hit For Hot Weather BBQs

Individual cocktails can be tough to serve at a barbeque since they have so many different ingredients and components going on. And, well, you're outside and probably don't want to set out all of those ingredients for people to make themselves (which sounds like a nightmare). So, unless you plan to have a full-on bartender at your outdoor gathering, consider making a bulk batch of cocktails to have on hand. That way, the drinks are pre-mixed and ready to go, straight out of the dispenser.

There are certain cocktails that are easier to batch make than others, though. This is why it's important to make sure you keep the drinks simple and easy to scale when preparing. That makes it easier on you and will taste better for the party guests. Margarita pitchers are always a great option to bring, and super easier to batch make. Sangria is another great option, as is a Moscow mule. If you want to be even more thoughtful to your non-alcohol-drinking guests, you could also create a batch of mocktails to accompany the alcoholic version. And since some cocktails are better served frozen, you could really go above and beyond by setting up a slushy cocktail station.