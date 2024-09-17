The Reasons To Choose Boxed Wine Over Bottled
When it comes to wine, most of us are still a little snobby about the packaging, even with lower-priced selections. For example, despite countless studies on preservation and taste tests showing that screw top caps work as well or better than corks, most consumers still prefer to pop the cork. Likewise, when it comes to boxed (or box) wine, it's often viewed as a bulk party option, a lower-quality product, or a throwback to an earlier era. But the fact is there are times it makes perfect sense to choose box over bottle.
We spoke with Gillian Ballance, a member of the esteemed Court of Master Sommeliers Americas and the Master Sommelier and National Education Manager for Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates about the advantages of boxed wine, and she assured us it's perfectly fine, at least sometimes, to go for the box. Whether you're seeking convenience, longevity, or just an easy way to dispense a glass or two at a time, boxed wine works beautifully. If a Master Somm is on board, so are we.
When boxed wine is perfect for the party
If you're hosting a nice brunch with paired wines and foods, bottles are best. There are thousands of options at all price points, they pour easily at the table, and of course they provide visual appeal. But at pool parties, when tailgating outside football stadiums, or when you just want to pour a glass or two, it's all about convenience.
"Boxes of wine are easy to transport and use," Gillian Ballance explains. "If you don't have a wine key [corkscrew] accessible, you're able to serve the boxed wine easily with the built-in tap." Additionally, boxes are ideal for spots where glass bottles are prohibited. Of course, be certain that the consumption of alcohol is legal at the beach or parking lot where you set up.
The sealable tap also means easy transport home (if there's any left). Screw or press the lid closed, stick it in the back of the car, and drive away. There's no concern about bottles tipping or corks falling out.
Longevity is key with boxed wine
"Longer shelf life is one appeal of boxed wine," says Gillian Ballance. While most bottled wines only last a few days after they're opened, she notes the specific construction of box wine (also called bag-in-box) is key to its shelf life. "The plastic bag barrier in boxed wine helps protect the wine from oxidizing, making it last longer after opening than a bottle, which is a great perk." Essentially the plastic bag collapses around the wine as it's poured, protecting it from oxidation, which can ruin the wine.
She says box wine will often last for two to four weeks refrigerated or stored in a cool dark spot. You may even get a solid six weeks out of one box. She adds, "To store properly, ensure the box is sealed tightly, stored upright, and kept in a temperature-controlled environment." Naturally, it's helpful to test a wine that's been sitting for a couple of weeks prior to serving. Check the color. Nose and sip it. If it seems off — it might taste vinegary, flat, funky, or metallic — it's time for a new box. Also, it's helpful to know that unopened boxed wine can expire faster than unopened bottles. Boxed wines are best within about eight months of purchase, whereas a well-stored bottle could last years, even decades.
Boxed wine can be quality wine
There was a time where one brand dominated the box wine category. It was a perfectly serviceable option, but nothing fancy. As wine drinkers (especially American drinkers) became more sophisticated, boxed wines became a stand-in symbol for lower quality. These days, there are a lot of well-made options that even Master Sommeliers may enjoy. "More and more winemakers are considering new vessels for their wines," observes Gillian Ballance. "Premium wines today aren't just stored in a corked bottle, but also screw tops and boxes."
The key is to do a little asking around, or sample brands before buying if you're able. "If you're looking for a quality boxed wine," she says, "just do your research prior to making your purchase, and you're sure to find something that meets your tasting preferences."
Even if the wine isn't all that fancy, these days you can doll it up with a nice serving box around the box. Whether in sleek steel or rustic walnut, a quick shopping search will turn up a number of nice boxed wine dispensers. Some even keep the wine cold, so you can leave it on your bar or counter, pouring as many or as few glasses as you like at any given time.