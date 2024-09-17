The Reasons To Choose Boxed Wine Over Bottled

When it comes to wine, most of us are still a little snobby about the packaging, even with lower-priced selections. For example, despite countless studies on preservation and taste tests showing that screw top caps work as well or better than corks, most consumers still prefer to pop the cork. Likewise, when it comes to boxed (or box) wine, it's often viewed as a bulk party option, a lower-quality product, or a throwback to an earlier era. But the fact is there are times it makes perfect sense to choose box over bottle.

We spoke with Gillian Ballance, a member of the esteemed Court of Master Sommeliers Americas and the Master Sommelier and National Education Manager for Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates about the advantages of boxed wine, and she assured us it's perfectly fine, at least sometimes, to go for the box. Whether you're seeking convenience, longevity, or just an easy way to dispense a glass or two at a time, boxed wine works beautifully. If a Master Somm is on board, so are we.