10 Old-Fashioned Steakhouse Sides That Make Homemade Steak Dinners Feel Special

There's something inherently celebratory about a trip to the good old American steakhouse. The rosy cuts of beef and ice-cold martinis topping tables in convivial dining rooms signal abundance like little else. Until you get to the long lists of side dishes. Steakhouse sides occupy a class by themselves, evoking as much a sense of place as those sumptuous chateaubriands and filet mignons themselves. (After all, how many other kinds of restaurants, outside of maybe neighborhood diners, are slinging quite so many baked potatoes these days?) Some dishes just seem to belong at — and to — the steakhouse, but you can bring that feeling home, even if you're cooking budget-friendly cuts like hanger or skirt steaks.

Some of these classic steakhouse sides endure as icons. Others have fallen from ubiquity over the decades. But everything here will make your steak dinners at home feel like more of an occasion, and that alone is worth celebrating.