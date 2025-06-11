Bring Steakhouse Vibes To Dinner By Tossing Your Mushrooms In Bourbon

Some foods just seem to shout "steakhouse," regardless of the setting. In addition to the masterful ways that steakhouses transform standard beef, they also make creamed spinach extra dreamy, and turn previously forgotten tallow into gold. Mushrooms are another classic of the genre, and they're surprisingly easy to replicate at home — especially with a little liquid courage.

A glug of bourbon gives mushrooms just the twist needed to zhuzh them up from everyday fungi to delicious dish. If you're used to cooking with wine, it's a similar principle. The booze will deglaze the pan and lift any flavor-packed fond before reducing to bring out its caramel-rich, oaky notes.

Because the bourbon gets a bit more concentrated during cooking, you'll want to use a variety that's also good enough for sipping. And remember, should it be a concern, that the alcohol will not fully "cook off" — some will remain, especially during quick-cooking methods – so do not expect these mushrooms to finish ABV-free. If you'd rather lose the booze, try a non-alcoholic spirit, or vegetable stock, instead.