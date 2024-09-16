What Does It Mean If A Chef Is A CDC?

The restaurant world — whether in your own backyard or clear across the country — is full of whimsical words and phrases as chock full of imagery and lore as an old sea shanty. Some of the most famous were originally intended for back of house, but these phrases proved too irrepressible to keep from the common consciousness.

Today, plenty of people know that "Adam and Eve on a raft" translates to two eggs on toast. "Wreck 'em," too, and you've specified scrambled. Likewise, the number 86 conjures images of sold out specials and overserved patrons about to be bounced. And, as the hospitality industry seems to attract greater public interest every season — thanks, in part, to shows like "The Bear" — the curiosity about its lingo does, too.

Although it's less evocative than, say, "dying on the pass" (meaning a plate sat out too long to be served), "CDC," is, ironically, one such enigma. In the food business, CDC is simply an abbreviation for the French "chef de cuisine," which is the kitchen's head chef. This phrase's French origin and its alphabetical overlap with a U.S. federal agency seem to be the sources of some misconceptions.

