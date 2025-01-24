Hanger Steak Vs Skirt Steak: What's The Difference?

A beef carcass from a single cow has more than 200 muscles, resulting in nearly 640 pounds of edible meat. While most people are familiar with prized steaks often seen on restaurant menus such as filet mignon or a New York strip, there are many cuts of beef that are less popular but can be mouthwateringly tasty if prepared correctly. Hanger steak and skirt steak both fall into that category, as they have been through their respective periods of being considered "undesirable." They look somewhat similar, and both come from the beef plate — or front, lower belly. They are leaner than ribeyes or porterhouses, which are known for their high-fat content, but since the plate is not an overworked part of the cow, both cuts have a reasonable amount of fat that gives them a bold, beefy flavor. However, the plate contains a lot of connective tissue, which is why one wrong preparation move can result in tough and chewy meat that ruins your dish.

However, don't turn your nose up at these cuts if you see them at a butcher's counter. If you know how to properly cut, season, and cook them, they are tender and delicious. In fact, skirt steak is often the beef cut of choice for sizzling fajitas at restaurants, and hanger steak is prized by butchers. The latter has even earned the nickname "butcher's steak" because it was the cut they would keep for themselves. Even though skirt and hanger steaks come from the same area of the cow and possess some similarities, it's also important to understand their differences so you can make the best choice for whatever dish you're creating.