7 Childhood Breakfasts Boomers Will Remember

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While the first meal of the day may generally have looked like bacon and eggs since the 1920s, when a PR specialist shilling for bacon made "heavy breakfast" the gold standard, people actually tend to change it up. Breakfast is a shapeshifting meal, arguably more subject to the whims of trends than lunch or dinner. Decades of morning tables have held grapefruits, granola, bran muffins, Pop-Tarts, protein shakes, influencer smoothies, and countless iterations of avocado toast. The same goes for the foods we feed children. Case in point: a.m. fuel for the baby boomers. These kids ate some stuff for breakfast that we just don't see anymore. Some boomers still partake of them for nostalgia, but for the most part, you won't find younger consumers seeking these out.

Any millennial knows there are certain meals you grew up eating if you have boomer parents, but there are also meals you were fed if you spent a lot of time with the Greatest or Silent Generations, which are the parents of boomers. I spent a ton of time at my grandparents' place as a child. With my grandmother cooking many, many breakfasts for me, I like to say I experienced a culinary hybrid of boomer and millennial meals. I can personally speak to having eaten most of the items on this list of childhood breakfasts guaranteed to ring the bell for boomers. One of them I hadn't even heard of (nor had my parents), but even that semi-obsolete product invokes nostalgia in plenty of other older folks.