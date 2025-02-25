What's The Difference Between Chocolate Milk And Chocolate Drink?

Whether paired with a stack of cookies or as a snack all its own, a creamy chocolate beverage is a nostalgic favorite. But choosing a carton or bottle to satisfy this craving can be a little confusing. Depending on the source and brand, you may see the drink described as chocolate milk or another term — chocolate drink. If they look and taste similarly, what's the distinction between these two drinks? Much like a frozen hot chocolate and a chocolate milkshake, they're actually very different drinks.

The labeling is actually meant to provide consumers with a hint as to the distinction. Chocolate milk is, well, milk — but made chocolatey with the addition of syrup or powdered mix. A chocolate drink like Yoo-hoo, for example, has no liquid milk. Its ingredient list instead begins with water. There is some nonfat dry milk and whey in there, but the rest of the elements are mostly sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers.

If the label doesn't provide enough contextual evidence, a quick side-by-side comparison of these drinks can easily dispel any belief they are the same product. The chocolate drink is considerably thinner and lighter in color than true chocolate milk, which might matter if you fret over which is better for hot chocolate: milk or water. In fact, some consumers have actually compared the taste and texture of a chocolate drink to chocolate-syrup-spiked water rather than milk.