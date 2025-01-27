What Ever Happened To The Drink Tang?

For several generations during the last half of the 20th century, many of the most popular non-alcoholic drinks came in soluble powder form. From Kool-Aid to Taster's Choice coffee and Nestea iced tea, sweet, refreshing drinks were all about the convenience that post-war technology and your local grocer could manifest. For many people, Tang Instant Breakfast Drink was their first experience with powdered potables and was an important part of many a breakfast or after-school snack. But the 1980s and 1990s saw the growth of other packaged beverage options and trends for Millennial children, and Tang experienced a massive decline of sales over the next decade. Astronauts, by the way, also have a modern method of drinking liquids like Tang or cappucinos.

So, you would be forgiven for thinking that the breakfast drink quaffed by Buzz Aldrin and other early astronauts barely exists, if at all. In fact, Tang is doing just fine, particularly in Asia and Latin America. Where there were once only a couple of flavors (the original orange, along with grape and grapefruit), now there are many. Much the same way you can find a dozen or more flavors of KitKat in Japan because of who owns it, you can wander over to Brazil, China, or Costa Rica and discover the wide world of Tang.