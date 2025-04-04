How Bobby Flay Puts A Sweet And Savory Spin On Cream Of Wheat

Cream of Wheat has a mild flavor that can be easily overshadowed by additional ingredients, which is why it's the perfect breakfast dish to give your own spin. Bobby Flay creates a liquid mixture of milk and water, then adds 1 tablespoon of peanut butter. The peanut butter melts into the liquid mixture as it heats, infusing it with flavor. Then, when the Cream of Wheat is added and thickens, it immediately takes on that peanut butter flavor. In a Food Network video, Flay advises adding the Cream of Wheat slowly to the water while whisking, "kind of like as if you were making polenta." If you can't find Cream of Wheat, Flay says you can use cornmeal, but note that it will take "a lot longer" to cook.

For texture, Flay roasts black grapes in the oven, but his flavor trick is to add some grape jelly before popping them back in the oven. The jelly "adds flavor," he says, "but also the pectin in the jelly will actually help thicken it [the grape syrup] up a little bit."

There is technique to building the dish, too. Flay plates the Cream of Wheat, followed by the roasted grapes and chopped peanuts to improve the PB&J's flavor and texture. For an added flavor burst, he spoons some of the syrup in the grape pan directly onto the Cream of Wheat, which offers just enough balance to the savory peanut butter undertones.