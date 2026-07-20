The Absolute Best Cheeseburgers In America, According To Chowhound Staff
Cheeseburgers are a sandwich that's hard to disagree with. They are just so versatile. You can pile them with bacon, veggies, the classic mayo/mustard/ketchup trio, or whatever your taste buds are craving, and find them at just about every dive bar, pub, upscale restaurant, and, of course, burger-centric fast food joint. But just because you can adorn a cheeseburger with nearly any topping you set your mind to and find it in every single state doesn't mean it's always good. It takes a restaurant that truly knows how to do cheeseburgers well to make one that is memorable and order-worthy.
Luckily, the Chowhound staff knows their way around a good burger, which is why we've decided to come together and share a list of the best cheeseburgers we've ever had and where to find them. These sandwiches extend far beyond the classic patty-plus-cheese-plus-bun formula, boasting unique accoutrements, juicy and perfectly cooked patties, and buns that are as good as the burgers themselves. Although they are vastly different from one another, they do have one thing in common: They keep our Chowhound-ers coming back for more. If you're on a cheeseburger road trip, here are the spots you need to visit.
Southwest Burger from Grover's Bar & Grill (East Amherst, NY) - DB Kelly
We get it: Anyone who ends up in Buffalo is going to go for the iconic wings, and rightfully so. This Buffalo native would advise that you should head to Grover's in the suburb of East Amherst for the incredible cheeseburgers, too, though. They're huge, extra-flavorful, super juicy, and since they're done on a flattop, you're going to get those perfectly crispy bits on the outside.
Specifically, if you like things on the spicy side, you're not going to want to miss the Southwest Burger. Pepper jack cheese takes care of the "cheeseburger" part, and the Cajun mayo and jalapeños add the spice. What sets this one above and beyond — aside from those juicy, giant burger patties — is the onion strings.
Pro tip: Get the crispy bacon, add some extra jalapeños, and get a half-and-half basket of both onion rings and fries. Seriously — you're welcome.
(716) 636-1803
9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
The Deluxe from Only Burger (Durham, North Carolina) - Lauren Rouse
With a name like Only Burger, this Durham, North Carolina, restaurant isn't shy about its ambitions. What started as a food truck quickly turned into a restaurant with a loyal following, myself included. It's one of my favorite stops before heading to the ballpark for a Durham Bulls or Carolina Blaze game.
My go-to order is the joint's namesake — a juicy, 1/3-pound beef patty piled high with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a special comeback-style sauce. Make it a deluxe with some slices of bacon. I usually add Swiss, though sometimes I'll go with sharp cheddar cheese if I'm craving something richer. With nine cheeses to choose from and a variety of buns, including house, wheat, and gluten-free, it's obvious that a focused menu still provides lots of choices.
(919) 937-9377
3710 Shannon Rd., Ste 118, Durham, NC 27707
Cheeseburger from Eebee's Corner Bar from (Washington, DC) - Jane Godiner
When Eebee's opened in Washington, DC, locals and critics alike immediately recognized that it brought something singular to the scene. Between cozy, welcoming digs and an unpretentious menu of classic bar fare, it felt lived-in and homey, even on its first day of business.
The Eebee's cheeseburger is no exception to this rule. Owner Emily Brown's formulation of the sandwich starts with a deeply savory and slightly funky dry-aged patty comprised of a custom Pat LaFrieda beef blend. The burger is seasoned generously with fresh-cracked black pepper and flipped constantly until it reaches a guest's desired temperature. The cheese atop is also a hybrid — one part each of aged cheddar and American — for equal parts bite and melt.
Once it's cooked, the colossal patty is transferred to one of the bar's glossy, 48-hour-fermented, house-baked buns, where it sits on a thick-cut slab of raw onion. Served with a side of cottage fries cooked in beef tallow, you'll be surprised by how inhalable a 1/2-pound burger can be.
(202) 506-5711
1840 6th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
El Chilango Veggie Park Burger from Park Burger (Denver, CO) - Emily Alexander
As a vegetarian, I've searched near and far for the ideal veggie burger, and found it at Park Burger in Denver, Colorado. The recipe hits all the hallmarks of a thoughtfully curated patty, and the bun and all the tasty toppings are top-notch as well.
Park Burger's veggie patty is made in-house, and it shows. They are never dry or crumbly, and instead, are juicy and delicious every time. The delectable texture is a credit to the ingredients used, which include rice, barley, black beans, dried cranberries, corn, and various finely diced veggies. It's also served on a pillowy brioche bun that'll remind you why cheeseburgers are the stuff dreams are made of.
You can order a classic version of Park Burger's veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce, or opt to upgrade it with some of the many fresh toppings offered. My favorite is El Chilango-style, with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, and guacamole. However, a Bar-B-Q Burger-style, with BBQ sauce, haystack onions, and cheddar, is a close second.
Multiple locations
Brewhouse Burger from Oscar's Brewing Company (Temecula Valley, CA) - Devin Parr
There are few scenarios that build up a ravenous appetite quite like watching youth sporting events. My husband and I know this situation well. With two young boys in sports, we often find ourselves tired and hankering for a juicy burger — or, well, anything from somewhere that's open, easy, kid-friendly, and fast after a game. Thankfully, we discovered Oscar's Brewing Company in Temecula Valley, California, and it's all of the above.
We always get the Brewhouse Burger — two smashburger-style patties piled with caramelized onion, tangy pickles, bacon, gouda cheese, and OBC's own brewhouse sauce, a creamy, hollandaise-like spread made with their house-brewed Glory Days light lager. It's the kind of burger that drips down your wrists, doesn't require dislocating your jaw to take a bite, and serves as the ultimate reward after any long day — parenting or otherwise.
(951) 695-2422
29375 Rancho California Rd, Temecula, CA 92591
Cheeseburger from 7th Street Burger (New York City) - Megan Lim
I wasn't much of a burger person until I was introduced to 7th Street Burger, and my love for them was ignited. I have especially fond memories of falling in love with the chain's simple cheeseburger, consisting of a potato roll with a smashed beef patty, American cheese, grilled onions, and pickles sandwiched in between. It also comes with a house sauce that likely contains a mix of mayo, mustard, relish, and ketchup, though I skip this condiment, since it absolutely doesn't need it and can be fully enjoyed in its more stripped-down state.
I typically frequent this spot after nights out with my friends in the city. I'll always crave the hot, gooey melted cheese that perfectly complements the thin patty's salty flavor. The burger is admittedly greasy, but sometimes that's what we need in the wee hours of the night – or day.
(877) 245-9355
364 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Pastrami Burger from Crown Burger (Utah) - Alex Springer
There is a reason the pastrami burger is known as a Utah burger if you happen to leave the Beehive State, and that reason is Crown Burgers. This locally owned and operated fast food chain is credited by most locals with inventing the pastrami burger, and it's also why most burger joints in the state serve up some variation of this bulked-up cheeseburger stacked high with freshly sliced pastrami.
A Crown Burger starts with a 1/4-pound hamburger patty that gets topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing before getting a fistful of freshly prepared pastrami. In essence, this is a cheeseburger and a Reuben — though adding sauerkraut to the mix might simply be too much of a good thing.
Multiple locations
Cheeseburger from Harvey's Wineburger (Phoenix, AZ) - DB Kelly
Phoenix is home to one of the best cheeseburgers I've ever had. The secret is in the name, and yes, Harvey's Wineburger is cooking burger patties in red wine.
The menu here is pretty straightforward, but with burger patties like these, nothing has to be complicated. Sure, there's a Buffalo bleu cheese burger (which is delightful) and a Rodeo burger (that has some seriously amazing onion rings), but first-timers might want to opt for just the standard, straight-up cheeseburger. Go for pepper jack for pure meltiness, then let that patty shine because handmade burgers come off the heat with the right amount of red wine kick. Take it from a one-time regular and get extra napkins as these are extra-juicy.
https://www.harveyswineburger.com/
(602) 248-9950
4812 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cheeseburger from Kopp's Frozen Custard (Glendale, WI) - Liz Jaros
Although this Milwaukee-area gem is best known for its egg-centric ice cream alternative, Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale, Wisconsin, slings up one of my favorite cheeseburgers of all time. Seasoned to perfection and smashed flat on a griddle, this made-to-order masterpiece comes topped with a generous pile of butter-drenched, caramelized onions and a gooey, drippy coating of classic American cheese. I order mine with "the works" — ketchup, Dusseldorf mustard, and sweet pickle relish. The bun is steamed and squishy in all the right ways and topped with a pickle chip before everything gets wrapped tightly in two-sided wax paper.
Everything is prepared on demand, which means you'll have to take a number and be patient, but it's so worth the wait. If you don't already know the difference between custard and soft serve ice cream, you will after visiting Kopp's. But I highly recommend you throw back a cheeseburger first.
(414) 961-3288
5373 N. Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53217
Classic Moonlit Double from Moonlit Burgers (Pittsburgh, PA) - Nikki Cervone
We Pittsburghers are proud of our extreme sandwich culture, but what's lesser known, and perhaps more esteemed, is Pittsburgh's quiet hamburger scene. Among the top spots, Moonlit Burgers is my favorite destination for the best cheeseburger.
I've never strayed from the Classic Moonlit Double: Two crispy-edged, lace-thin beef patties with griddled onions, American cheese, and dill pickles. It's smeared with Moonlit's signature moon sauce, a spicy, creamy condiment made in-house. All the burgers are served on Martin's soft and fluffy potato rolls, another PA favorite.
As a professional cheesemonger, the cheese component of any burger is of serious importance to me. Moonlit embraces the right balance between humility and self-assuredness to use a no-name American cheese, and they deserve a huge shoutout for choosing one of the best melting cheeses ever on one of the best burgers ever.
(412) 505-7020
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
The Classic Burger from Black Iron Burger (New York City) - Jane Godiner
I have fond memories of scrounging for something simple and satisfying to eat around Midtown Manhattan before heading to Penn Station for a multi-hour train ride. Time and time again, a cheeseburger at Black Iron was the answer.
The specialty burger restaurant boasts a menu of burgers with a variety of luxe and outlandish toppings, from jamón ibérico and espresso barbecue sauce to stout-caramelized grilled onions and mushroom duxelle. Although there's a number of pre-built topping combinations, I have a few different recommendations for a build-your-own experience.
If you opt for the classic, 5-ounce beef patty, consider spicing it up with layers of pepper jack, jalapeños, tomato, and spicy mayo. For a heartier bite, the double-4-ounce beef patties sing when topped with horseradish cheddar, red onion, and barbecue sauce.
Multiple locations
Cheeseburger from For The Win (Los Angeles, CA) - Hunter Reis
If you have 24 hours in Los Angeles and looking for something to eat, swing by For The Win, a fast-casual restaurant that makes the best smash burgers in the Los Angeles area. For The Win's cheeseburgers are decadent — thin patties that are smashed by hand on a hot griddle until they're richly caramelized and the edges are crisp but not quite burnt. Grilled onions are cooked along with the burger patty, allowing that caramelized flavor to seep even deeper into each bite. Plenty of melty American cheese, a key component of any self-respecting cheeseburger, is piled on top and sandwiched between two Martin's potato buns, which are smeared with the restaurant's signature fry sauce.
My particular go-to order is a double cheeseburger with added bacon; but my favorite part of the sandwich is the pickles. Though not excessive, the pickles add a slightly sweet and tart flavor throughout the burger that melds perfectly with the char-grilled taste of the beef patty. For The Win makes, in my opinion, the perfect cheeseburger.
(213) 297-7892
6221 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The X Burger at Plant City X (Warwick, RI) - Sara Klimek
I've lived a good part of my life as a vegetarian or vegan, so it's fair to say I've tried my fair share of veggie burgers — and rarely am I impressed by them. But the meal that I credit for restoring my faith in vegan burgers specifically was the one I had at Plant City in Providence, Rhode Island. This burger, also called the X burger, was made with a plant-based beet and grain patty and topped with creamy cashew cheddar cheese, PCX sauce (a plant-based burger sauce), lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. It's definitely not one that you'd confuse with a meat-based patty, but it did offer a satisfying and, dare I say, juicy bite. The toppings were always fresh, and the melty and cheese-like cashew cheddar just sealed the deal.
I sadly use past tense here, as Plant City Providence has closed, but I can still get my fix for this burger at Plant City X, located in nearby Warwick. It's the same great patty served by awesome staff.
(401) 737-1630
70 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886
Breakfast Burger from Cracker Barrel (multiple locations) - Juniper Finch
A big, greasy cheeseburger is my ultimate comfort food after a hard day. But out of all the burgers I've had, the first one that comes to mind when I think about "the best" is Cracker Barrel's breakfast burger.
Cracker Barrel probably isn't the first place you'd think to go in search of a killer cheeseburger, but this 1/2-pound bacon cheeseburger topped with the famous hashbrown casserole and a sunny-side-up egg sent me straight to burger heaven. But what really got me was the sunny-side-up egg. The way the yolk oozes down the hashbrowns and onto the patty is better than any condiment I've ever had on a burger. By the time I went to reheat my leftover half for lunch the next day, I was already missing the golden pool to dip each bite into. It's so big, I made two whole meals out of it, and the satisfying food coma that followed each one was epic.
Multiple locations
How we chose the best cheeseburgers in the US
These cheeseburgers were selected by our writers and editors as some of the best in the country. You can rest assured that these are backed by our personal experience — meaning our crew has tasted (often more than once) these burgers themselves and can attest to their quality and construction.
Some of them are plays on the classics, incorporating plant-based patties in lieu of beef, stacking the sandwiches high with a unique menagerie of toppings, including crispy onions and proprietary sauces, or abandoning the classic American cheese for a more uniquely flavored type. Despite these differences, these sandwiches represent high-quality cheeseburger-making technique, meaning moist and succulent patties, well-balanced and appropriate toppings, and a mouthwateringly good flavor.