Review: Cracker Barrel's Newest Menu Items Feature Familiar Favorites And One Standout Burger

All three of the new menu items at Cracker Barrel are reasonably priced for what they are. The eggs in the basket meal costs $9.99 and includes one classic side and choice of breakfast meat, while the hamburger steak is $11.99 and includes two classic sides. The breakfast burger is the most expensive at $14.99 with one side, but I wouldn't hesitate to pay that for a burger and fries at a place like Red Robin, and this is definitely that caliber of burger.

All three dishes, along with a handful of other popular plates, are also part of Cracker Barrel's new "Meals for Two" special, with an appetizer or dessert and two entrees for $19.99, available after 11 a.m. on weekdays. Just make sure to ask your server for the deal — I forgot, and it wasn't applied to my check. It likely would have only saved a dollar or two, but it's still worth mentioning. And, as always, prices vary by location and may be higher in your area.

The new menu items are available nationwide, though if you go soon, you may have to convince your server that the eggs in the basket are back on the menu. There was quite an uproar when fans of the dish realized it had been removed from the menu some time ago, so servers are probably very used to politely disappointing guests who order it — mine gently warned me that it might not be available before she checked the menu herself.