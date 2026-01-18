Why Wax Paper Sometimes Has 2 Sides And When To Use Each
You may have noticed that with some rolls of wax paper, one side often looks shinier than the other. This is not a random mistake: Often, wax paper is coated more heavily on one side during manufacturing, which creates a slightly glossy surface alongside a duller one. This can feel confusing, especially since it's not always obvious whether that difference actually matters. The reason this happens actually has to do with how wax paper is made — the paper is treated with a thin layer of wax to make it moisture-resistant and nonstick, but often the paper ends up with a more "waxed" side and a more matte side. It's similar to why aluminum foil has two different sides as well.
With all that said, the shinier side is the one with slightly more wax, which can make it better for tasks in which sticking is an issue. So if you're wrapping up sandwiches, lining countertops for messy prep, or separating layers of cookies or burgers, placing food against the waxier side can help prevent sticking. The matte side can be helpful for labeling or stacking items in the freezer. But for lighter tasks, such as rolling dough or covering a surface briefly, either side will usually do the job.
When wax paper side choice matters
While the general rule with wax paper is to put the shinier side in contact with whatever you're trying to keep from sticking, the difference between sides can be subtle, and for many everyday uses, it doesn't matter much which way the paper is facing. If you're using wax paper to separate layers of food in the freezer, cover a scale, or roll out dough, either side will usually work fine. Really, the time the waxier side makes a noticeable difference is when you're dealing with moisture, soft foods, or anything that's prone to sticking.
And it's also worth remembering what wax paper is designed for in the first place — wax paper isn't meant for high heat, which is one of the main differences between wax paper and parchment paper. Although wax paper can be used in the microwave (just not the oven), that limitation applies regardless of which side you use. This is because the choice of wax paper side affects stickiness and moisture resistance, not heat performance. In other words, if your wax paper has two distinct sides, use the shinier one when nonstick matters most, but for everything else, don't overthink it — knowing when wax paper is the right tool at all is more important than worrying about which side is facing up.