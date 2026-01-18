Why Wax Paper Sometimes Has 2 Sides And When To Use Each

You may have noticed that with some rolls of wax paper, one side often looks shinier than the other. This is not a random mistake: Often, wax paper is coated more heavily on one side during manufacturing, which creates a slightly glossy surface alongside a duller one. This can feel confusing, especially since it's not always obvious whether that difference actually matters. The reason this happens actually has to do with how wax paper is made — the paper is treated with a thin layer of wax to make it moisture-resistant and nonstick, but often the paper ends up with a more "waxed" side and a more matte side. It's similar to why aluminum foil has two different sides as well.

With all that said, the shinier side is the one with slightly more wax, which can make it better for tasks in which sticking is an issue. So if you're wrapping up sandwiches, lining countertops for messy prep, or separating layers of cookies or burgers, placing food against the waxier side can help prevent sticking. The matte side can be helpful for labeling or stacking items in the freezer. But for lighter tasks, such as rolling dough or covering a surface briefly, either side will usually do the job.