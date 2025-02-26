14 Types Of Regional Burgers

In 1885, Charlie Nagreen was frying up meatballs in butter for the Seymour Fair in Wisconsin. To make his meatballs easier to eat, he smashed them and placed them between two pieces of bread. Some say Nagreen invented the hamburger that day. While the origins of the American hamburger remain in dispute, it does seem that Nagreen invented the Wisconsin butter burger.

About 50 years later, two Wisconsin restaurants began serving their version of butter burgers, Solly's Grille and Kroll's Hamburgers. If you've had a ButterBurger from the popular Midwest fast food chain, Culver's, you'd be forgiven for thinking you have tasted a true Wisconsin butter burger. However, Culver's ButterBurgers are made the traditional way and placed between buttered buns with an extra pat of butter on the top bun. While this may be delicious, it's not a Wisconsin butter burger.

Solly's Grille makes its butter burgers with a lean sirloin patty topped with Wisconsin butter. The butter oozes down into the burger and onto the plate. Kroll's Hamburgers butter burger is made similarly but with Black Angus beef topped with butter. If you'd like to try a butter burger at home, the key is in the beef. When you slather a beef patty with butter, you want your meat to be lean and high-quality. You can make your own butter burger by using high-quality, lean ground beef and topping it with a generous pat of butter.