What To Eat With 24 Hours In Los Angeles
From swanky Michelin-star dining to buzzy crowd-favorite food trucks, and everything in between, Los Angeles has a diverse and vibrant food scene that has something to offer every taste and budget. Good weather year-round makes outdoor dining an art form here. Street vendors, window counters, and beautiful patios abound. There are plenty of cozy dark corners in classic Hollywood joints and dive bars too if you like a moodier atmosphere. Or maybe a sleek sushi bar is more your speed. Whether your trip is for business or pleasure, no matter what part of the city you're staying in, there's sure to be something tasty just around the corner.
There's simply too much good food in LA to suggest only three meals, so we've gone ahead and written up several notable categories (and a few extra nods) to give you some serious choices. And if exploring the local food scene is your favorite thing to do when traveling, why not fit in a bonus snack or coffee between breakfast, lunch, and dinner?
Tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
From al pastor sliced fresh off the spit and gorditas fried with cheese, to fresh pico de gallo spooned over carne asada and crispy baja fish, you could spend the whole 24 hours in LA doing a taco crawl and never get bored. There are even Mediterranean and Korean-style tacos at some of LA's most popular food trucks.
There are too many exceptional spots to name, but we'll give a shout-out to Yuca's. This James Beard Award-winning hut sits in a Los Feliz parking lot where locals line up for Yucatan-style cochinita pibil tacos, burritos, or tortas. They have a second location in Pasadena. With several trucks across the city, local favorite Leo's Tacos specializes in al pastor. Mariscos Jalisco in nearby Pomona is recommended by the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand, and Holbox in Mercado La Paloma even has a Michelin star and offers a tasting menu.
A few local chains also garner loyalty and offer reliably delicious tacos. With Tex-Mex options for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike, HomeState is a favorite in an increasing number of neighborhoods across the city. The "Texas Kitchen in Southern California" specializes in breakfast tacos, but don't let that stop you from trying their brisket version. Just the thought of it is making us drool. Guisados is another reliably delicious local chain that specializes in braises, or homestyle stewed fillings served in handmade tortillas, but their fresh fish taco just might be the best thing on the menu. You can order a sampler platter of six mini tacos if you can't decide which ones to try, and the menu even features quite a few vegetarian options like hongos (mushrooms) or calabacitas (squash).
Coffee, more coffee, and maybe a matcha latte
If you start your day with coffee, LA offers endless options. If you prefer a chai, turmeric, or matcha latte, you'll find plenty of those on offer too. If you want a barista to boil water to the ideal temperature before lovingly pouring it over a beaker of ethically sourced fresh-ground beans, then you've come to the right city. Chagaccino? They've got it. Nitro cold brew? It's on tap. Long before everyone started working from home, Angelinos were writing their screenplays in hipster coffee shops across the city.
Of course, you'll find no shortage of Starbucks and La Colombe, but the more local coffee scene is worth exploring. Even the year-round farmers' markets tend to offer excellent coffee stands. Other local stalwarts include Cafecito Organico, Alfred (with locations from Abbot Kinney in Venice to Ventura Boulevard in the Valley), and Tierra Mia (with drive-through and walk-in locations around the city). Tierra Mia's horchata and Mexican hot chocolate lattes, served hot or iced, are a real treat. To say nothing of the thousands of other mom-and-pop coffee shops across the city putting their spin on your favorite brews.
Twenty dollar smoothie, anyone?
If you're not really a breakfast person, but you need a little something to get you going in the morning, or you tend to skip lunch but could use a boost, how about a smoothie? You haven't really had a smoothie until you've had a plant protein, blue spirulina, activated charcoal, maca powder, ashwanada root concoction from one of LA's bougiest juice bars. Okay, maybe we made up that particular combo, but you're guaranteed to find something like it here.
Juice Crafters and Kreation Organic offer a wide range of customizable smoothies and protein shakes across the city. With just two locations in Venice and Silverlake (two of the trendiest neighborhoods in the city), Moon Juice calls itself "a coffee bar, candy store, and apothecary all in one," and offers juices and kinds of milk with specialty supplements like "brain dust" and "sex dust." Dorothy, we're not in Kansas anymore! This is LA juicing at its LA-est. And speaking of being so LA, put a visit to Erewhon on the itinerary. If you thought Whole Foods was expensive, you haven't been to Erewhon. At this upscale grocery store, you may very well spot celebs browsing the aisles, and a recent collab with Hailey Bieber on a $20 "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie" caught everyone's eye.
If you're on the go, the weather is scorching hot, or you just want to see what all the fuss is about, go ahead and treat yourself to one of LA's finest blended meal supplements. Cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, and smoothies can be purchased on every corner in the city of angels.
Kebab or Shawarma, don't mind if I do
For a nice sit-down meal or a grab-and-go lunch option, LA has loads of tasty kebabs and shawarma. Ample Armenian, Lebanese, Israeli, Persian, and Turkish restaurants dot the city. Zankou Chicken is a beloved local chain with somewhat of a cult following. There's even a namedrop in a Beck song, and while they specialize in rotisserie chickens, they also offer some stellar shawarma and tarna platters. Following a gruesome murder-suicide in 2003 (that's right, there's a whole crime story here, look it up) the franchise split along family lines. Some swear that the Zankous of Glendale offer better food than the Hollywood locations. But they're all pretty tasty. Make sure you get a side of their famous garlic sauce, hummus, and pickled radishes with your chicken and falafel.
Dune in the east side's trendy Atwater Village has become a neighborhood staple. Customers order lamb sandwiches from the window and have the option to dine at a few sidewalk tables or take their food to go. Two more locations have opened in Downtown and the Westside. Mizlala also has three locations and no shortage of delicious dishes. In addition to shawarma, kefta, and fish kebabs, there are roasted cauliflower, broccoli, and oyster mushrooms that rival their meat dishes.
If you love a shared plate and a Mediterranean tapa, head to one of Bacari's six locations for lamb hummus with a side of serious atmosphere. Their Silverlake location's mostly outdoor dining area makes you feel like you're lounging in a twinkling tree house.
Thai for lunch, dinner, or late night
Thai food is a go-to takeout option for LA locals, but many of the restaurants are great for a dine-in experience too. There's even a Thai tTown neighborhood in the middle of Hollywood. Some of the restaurants there stay open late (unlike many of the other spots in this surprisingly early city), offering huge portions of stalwarts like Pad Thai and Pad See Ew, or more adventurous and authentic dishes for those who care to venture deeper into the menu ("startled pig," anyone?). If you like spice, just ask them to turn up the heat. Many Thai dishes are seriously hot, but most places will be happy to adjust the spice levels up or down for you when asked.
There are loads of great Thai restaurants in Los Angeles, including James Beard favorites Jitlada in Thai Town, and Night+Market in Silverlake West Hollywood and Venice. Palms Thai is a Hollywood staple. And Bulan provides vegetarian Thai food to the hungry meat-free eaters of Silverlake. Typically open for lunch and dinner, it's definitely worth putting Thai on the agenda.
Korean barbecue with a side of karaoke after hours
Los Angeles boasts a large Korea Town, complete with Korean malls, karaoke bars, and Korean day spas where you can order yourself a bibimbap between sessions in the Himalayan salt room and the jade sauna. But if you love to eat, and you can't say no to an all-you-can-eat bargain, then check out some Korean barbecue. Favorites include ABSteak by Chef Akira Back, BBQ Chung Dam, and Yerim Korean BBQ.
Hot spots (which usually don't take reservations) can sometimes have waits of up to two hours on weekends for this coveted barbecue feast. Sure, you can order a la carte, but all-you-can-eat is the way to go if you're traveling with a group. You will be provided with a large menu of options to order from, and you can keep ordering throughout the meal, cooking the thin marinated pieces of beef, pork, chicken, or seafood on a hot grill right on your table. Little plates of Ban chan (with kimchi, glass noodles, bean sprouts, and potato salad) are refilled throughout the meal. If you like a dinner that's also a group activity, KBBQ, as they call it, is just the thing for you.
Or maybe you prefer some stellar sushi
LA has good sushi. Loads of it. There are many famous sushi bars, omakase, and hidden gems scattered across the city. From the swankiest spots in town like Nobu in Malibu or Michelin-starred Nozawa Bar in Beverly Hills, to unassuming Miho Sushi and Sushi Don nestled in San Fernando Valley strip malls you could easily drive right past, there's excellent sushi around every corner. When in doubt, stroll around Little Tokyo where you might spot lines cueing up outside local legends Hama Sushi, Sushi Gen, or Michelin-starred Sushi Kaneyoshi.
Some local chains are rightfully beloved and consistently offer great sushi at more or less reasonable prices. Katsu-Ya is famous for its popcorn shrimp and spicy tuna on crispy rice. Sugarfish specializes in "simply sushi," and offers reliably delicious prix fixe meals of sushi, sashimi, and their prized toro and blue crab hand rolls. Its more budget-friendly affiliate, KazuNori, features bar seating and prix fixe hand roll selections.
Ice cream all year
With warmer temperatures and sunny days pretty much year-round, there's no reason not to treat yourself to an ice cream on a day out in LA. From the famous Persian ices of Mashti Malone (where you can find flavors like saffron rosewater and orange blossom) to the beloved tart swirls of Pinkberry fro-yo, there's something for every taste.
Wanderlust Creamery has expanded across the city if you want to try a scoop. For gelato, check out Pazzo in Silverlake, where there are loads of sorbets as well as gelatos, and a full coffee bar as well. If you prefer soft serve, stop by Magpies where there are always at least three or four dairy-free options on tap. If frozen yogurt is your game, then Menchie's self-serve is a great option where you can load up on toppings from mochi to gummy bears and pay by weight at the register. Check out the photos of celebs (including all the Kardashians) patronizing their local Menchie's posted up on the walls.
Go vegan for a day, or at least one meal
Maybe you already embrace a vegan diet, or maybe you're just curious how a bowl of brown rice and diced sweet potato could possibly be worth $25. Either way, you may be inclined to check out one of Los Angeles' many trendy vegan establishments. You won't have difficulty eating vegan across the city, but several dedicated vegan kitchens have become some of the city's most popular restaurants. That is to say, even the non-vegans will happily dine there.
Cafe Gratitude in Larchmont Village has become infamous with its menu that names its dishes whole phrases like "I am strong" and "I am supported." You're meant to proclaim these statements to the waiter by way of ordering. These affirmations encourage mindful empowerment, and maybe some eye rolls, but either way the food is pretty legendary. Gracias Madre in West Hollywood is an equally popular, vegan Mexican restaurant offering everything from nachos with vegan queso, to tacos and enchiladas. Crossroads Kitchen, Berbere, and Monty's Good Burger are other notables.
Check out an old Hollywood haunt
If you're looking for a little old Hollywood charm and glamor, or just a touch of history, there are several spots around the city that have been standing since the Golden Age of cinema. Tuck into a steak in a cozy booth at The Musso and Frank Grill which has been around since 1919, or clink some bubbly at the iconic Chateau Marmont while hoping to catch a glimpse of some of today's biggest stars. The Magic Castle perches over Franklin Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. Built in 1909 as a private residence, today the Magic Castle houses a restaurant and hosts magic shows. There's even a "Houdini Seance." But you'll have to get a coveted invitation from one of their members to make a reservation, and a dress code is enforced as well as a strict no-photo policy.
The Formosa Cafe has been serving the stars since 1939 and its interior includes an original red trolley car from LA's former streetcar system. The Tam O'Shanter on the east side has been going since 1922. There, you can grab a steak or a sandwich or hit up happy hour Monday through Friday. For a classic option that's also budget-friendly, roll up to the iconic Pink's Hot Dogs or stroll down Olvera Street downtown.
In-N-Out and back again for burgers!
There are loads of stellar burgers in Los Angeles. If you're willing to spend $20 on one of the city's best, visit Republique in Hollywood, or try the Wagyu patty at The Fix in Los Feliz. But if you prefer to keep your burgers fast, friendly, and affordable, the city has many classic counters that offer just that. Head to the west side staple, The Apple Pan, for steakburgers with one of their famous pies for dessert. Or give Original Tommy's chili cheeseburger a try at one of their 32 locations across Southern California (and Las Vegas!). Goldburger serves tasty smash burgers at four locations with a fun retro aesthetic.
And of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the West Coast's favorite fast-food drive-through. Originating in the LA county city of Baldwin Park, In-N-Out has somewhat of a cult following in the West. The menu is simple. You won't find any chicken nuggets or seasonal specials, only burgers, fries, and milkshakes on offer. But they're pretty darn good, and you can't beat the prices! Don't forget their not-so-secret menu. You can order a stack of patties as tall as you like, get your fries "animal style" with melted cheese and onion, or get a burger "protein style" if you like it bunless and wrapped in lettuce. Some swear these are the best fast food burgers in the country. But you'll have to taste one to find out. And if that's true, you might even find yourself pulling back around the drive-through again for seconds!
Splash out on Michelin star dining
There were 24 Michelin-starred restaurants awarded in Los Angeles in 2024. We've already name-checked a few in this article, but if you love fine dining, tasting menus, and elevated cuisine you can check out the Michelin Guide to read about all the local options. After a day of sightseeing in Hollywood, you can try for a coveted reservation at Providence (two stars) or the beloved Osteria Mozza (one star). Both reside on Melrose Avenue, and both also have the Guide's Green Star distinction awarded to restaurants with exemplary sustainable practices.
Pasta | Bar (one star) hides an epic 12-course tasting menu behind a very nondescript strip mall exterior in Encino and focuses on, you guessed it, pasta. It seems like half of LA's starred restaurants specialize in Japanese cuisine, but Hayato in Downtown LA has two stars. This exceptional spot is on our list of hardest restaurant reservations in the U.S. to get, but you can still try!