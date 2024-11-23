What To Eat With 24 Hours In Los Angeles

From al pastor sliced fresh off the spit and gorditas fried with cheese, to fresh pico de gallo spooned over carne asada and crispy baja fish, you could spend the whole 24 hours in LA doing a taco crawl and never get bored. There are even Mediterranean and Korean-style tacos at some of LA's most popular food trucks.

There are too many exceptional spots to name, but we'll give a shout-out to Yuca's. This James Beard Award-winning hut sits in a Los Feliz parking lot where locals line up for Yucatan-style cochinita pibil tacos, burritos, or tortas. They have a second location in Pasadena. With several trucks across the city, local favorite Leo's Tacos specializes in al pastor. Mariscos Jalisco in nearby Pomona is recommended by the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand, and Holbox in Mercado La Paloma even has a Michelin star and offers a tasting menu.

A few local chains also garner loyalty and offer reliably delicious tacos. With Tex-Mex options for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike, HomeState is a favorite in an increasing number of neighborhoods across the city. The "Texas Kitchen in Southern California" specializes in breakfast tacos, but don't let that stop you from trying their brisket version. Just the thought of it is making us drool. Guisados is another reliably delicious local chain that specializes in braises, or homestyle stewed fillings served in handmade tortillas, but their fresh fish taco just might be the best thing on the menu. You can order a sampler platter of six mini tacos if you can't decide which ones to try, and the menu even features quite a few vegetarian options like hongos (mushrooms) or calabacitas (squash).