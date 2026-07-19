12 Regional Restaurant Chains That Deserve National Attention

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We are all familiar with the national restaurant chains that deliver convenience and have evoked nostalgia for diners across generations. But what about the regional gems providing the same experience — and, in many cases, an even more personal one — across the country?

From New England to the West Coast, American diners are full of pride about their region's restaurant chains. Some are more upscale spots fit for a special occasion, while others are cozy, comforting, and perfect for an impromptu visit or an easy meal. Regardless of their format, these local mainstays have been the site of decades of memories, from lively family dinners to romantic date nights.

In many cases, regional chain restaurants serve specialties from the states in which they're based — and, as such, are a great way to eat like a local and sample the country's varied cuisine. Keep reading for a list of the United States' regional restaurant chains that diners and critics alike believe deserve national recognition.