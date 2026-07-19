12 Regional Restaurant Chains That Deserve National Attention
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We are all familiar with the national restaurant chains that deliver convenience and have evoked nostalgia for diners across generations. But what about the regional gems providing the same experience — and, in many cases, an even more personal one — across the country?
From New England to the West Coast, American diners are full of pride about their region's restaurant chains. Some are more upscale spots fit for a special occasion, while others are cozy, comforting, and perfect for an impromptu visit or an easy meal. Regardless of their format, these local mainstays have been the site of decades of memories, from lively family dinners to romantic date nights.
In many cases, regional chain restaurants serve specialties from the states in which they're based — and, as such, are a great way to eat like a local and sample the country's varied cuisine. Keep reading for a list of the United States' regional restaurant chains that diners and critics alike believe deserve national recognition.
1. Friendly's
There's more than just high-quality ice cream available at Friendly's, a 90-year-old chain restaurant that boasts more than 100 locations in 11 East Coast states, including Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania. While Friendly's started as an ice cream shop in the 1930s in Springfield, its current network of full-service restaurants features a classic American diner experience with both nostalgic and inspired fare.
This regional chain is open for lunch, dinner, and, at select locations, breakfast. Friendly's is committed to holding onto a list of long-time, popular dishes, such as a selection of Friendly's Big Beef Burgers, bone-in Buffalo wings, and Country Chicken Tenders. However, after all of those decades, there are some new kids on the block.
Today's diners rave about the Meat Lover's Breakfast Bowl with applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, and Monterey Jack cheese and SuperMelt sandwiches stuffed with Honey BBQ Chicken, tuna salad, pastrami, or the iconic fried Fishamajig. Other menu items, such as the chicken quesadilla and vegetable stir fry, mark the Friendly's foray into globally-inspired cuisine.
Of course, a visit to Friendly's wouldn't be complete without dessert. Try not to get dizzy when choosing from a menu of 13 sundaes — including S'Mores, Mint Cookie Crunch, and Hunka Chunka PB Fudge — and other frozen delights such as blended Friend-Z's and the Fribble (Friendly's take on a milkshake).
2. Skyline Chili
In 1949, Nicholas Lambrinides, who immigrated to Cincinnati from Greece, opened up Skyline Chili with the help of his sons. Today, the restaurant has more than 130 locations across just four states: Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and Indiana.
As its name suggests, the hyper-regional chain specializes in a unique, secret-recipe chili inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and packed with aromatic spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. It hardly resembles southern-style chili found in the United States — and the fact that it might jar some out-of-towners is exactly what makes it a point of pride in the Midwest.
At Skyline Chili, must-orders include the 3-Way, a mountain of spaghetti, chili with a heap of shredded cheddar cheese, chili-cheese hot dogs known as Coneys, and tortilla-wrapped Chilitos. The same chili, cheese, onion, and bean fixings are also available to order atop french fries and baked potatoes. Don't do beef? Not a problem with Skyline's chicken chili and vegetarian black beans and rice. For visitors who hope to take home a taste of the Skyline, the canned Cincinnati-style chili is also available at Ohio Costco locations.
3. Bareburger
As one of the more niche regional chains on this list, Bareburger has nearly 30 locations — the bulk of them are concentrated in New York State, while the others are in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio. However, despite the chain's small relative size, Bareburger stands mighty with its emphasis on environmentally sustainable sourcing and quality ingredients.
At the restaurant, Burgers come in a variety of different proteins and with a wealth of topping options. Highlights include wagyu with aged gouda au jus, elk with garlic-truffle aioli, and a falafel patty with beet hummus.
But burgers are just the beginning of Bareburger's menu. Fans also love the Chipotle Chicken Caesar sandwich, filled with shaved Parmesan cheese, Roma tomato slices, little gems lettuce, tri-color jalapeños, and Caesar dressing, as well as saucy Jumbo Chicken Wings served with buttermilk ranch. Whatever you order, just be sure not to skip sides — the sweet potato fries and onion rings are must-gets.
Vegan diners also sing the praises of the chain's plant-based offerings, which include a convincing Impossible Standard burger with oat-milk cheddar cheese, as well as a Cilantro Black Bean burger featuring a black-bean poblano patty with avocado, pickled red onion, Roma tomato slices, mixed greens, and garlic vinaigrette.
4. Waffle House
Born of Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1955, Waffle House began as a 24-hour diner for the founders' family and friends. Today, it's an empire, regional to the American South and Midwest, with more than 2,000 locations across 20 states.
Writing a regional chain roundup would simply not be complete without Waffle House, whose fame makes it almost feel as if it is a national phenomenon. The fact that the restaurant has been the setting for several movies and referenced in countless rap songs has only added to its ubiquity. It was even one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite chain restaurants.
At Waffle House, the All-Star Special is the gold standard of breakfast variety — eggs, toast, choice of side and of meat, and, of course, a massive waffle. Hashbrown and grit bowls come with a side of lingo — "smother" them in onions, "cover" them in cheese, or "pepper" them with jalapenos. While perhaps less popular, Waffle House also offers a breadth of lunch and dinnertime options, including t-bone steaks and pork chops, Texas Melts on thick-cut toast, and simple burgers and sandwiches.
5. Burtons Grill & Bar
One of the more upscale chains on this list, Burtons Grill & Bar is regional to the East Coast, with more than 25 locations across 11 states including Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina. At Burtons, everything is made from scratch — and diners will quickly be able to tell as much.
Across many menus, every diner will soon find their own favorite. The spinach and artichoke dip, which comes topped with jalapeño relish and so densely packed with spinach that its hue is dark green, is a can't-miss. Guests also sing the praises of Burtons' seafood options, including Firecracker Shrimp with cilantro-cucumber salad, warm and chilled lobster rolls, and togarashi-crusted ahi tuna over sushi rice.
Burton's notably prides itself on its commitment to accommodating food allergies. Find allergen-specific menus at the restaurants, as well as (depending on your allergy) the option to have your meal on a dedicated ticket, prepared with dedicated cookware, and served on color-coded plates for peace of mind.
6. Lou Malnati's
In 1971, Lou and Jean Malnati opened up this iconic deep-dish pizza chain in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Nearly 50 years later, Lou Malnati's has more than 75 locations across four states: Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Indiana. While the restaurant is obviously a must-stop for tourists looking to get a taste of this classic regional specialty, the chain is also just as beloved by locals, who consider it one of the best deep dish pizzas in Chicago, hands down.
The most iconic Lou Malnati's deep-dish pizza, dubbed the Deep Dish Malnati Chicago Classic, begins with the restaurant's signature, flaky Buttercrust. Next, comes a thick layer (yes, a full sheet) of lean ground Italian sausage, followed by Wisconsin mozzarella, and topped with a tangy and sugar-sweet California plum tomato sauce.
The pies at Lou Malnati's are highly customizable, but there are also some pre-constructed mainstays that deserve their flowers. The Lou comes with layers of garlic-basil-spinach mix, mushrooms, and a topping of three cheeses and sliced Roma tomatoes; the Margarita Pesto has dollops of fresh Mozzarella and the house-made basil condiment; and the BBQ Chicken with diced red onions, cheddar, and Bar-B-Lou sauce. One bite of any of these pizzas, and it becomes abundantly clear why this regional chain was named America's Top Pizza Chain by Yelp in 2025.
7. Miller's Ale House
This restaurant-bar has a large presence in the East Coast and Mid Atlantic regions, with more than 100 locations across 10 states — most popularly Florida, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. At Miller's Ale House, expect a quintessential sports bar atmosphere with some inventive takes on American bar food.
Skillet Queso Dunks, or halved burgers floating atop pools of both white and orange queso, are one of the bar's newest creations. For a more flagship item, try the thin, chicken-tender-esque Zingers tossed in your choice of 19 sauces, or an order of 35 fried shrimp (no more, and no fewer) with cocktail sauce. More upscale, steakhouse-style fare is also on the menu, such as cuts of prime rib and sirloin, as well as lobster ravioli, Atlantic salmon fillets, and pork osso bucco.
With a large concentration of locations in Pennsylvania, it's only natural that Miller's also specializes in one particularly famous regional sandwich: the Philly Cheese sandwich. This classic comes on a hoagie roll with with grilled, sliced beef, sautéed onions, and melted white American cheese, and is well-loved by local diners.
8. Rib City
With a mere 12 locations across three states — primarily in Florida, with one location each in Tennessee and Virginia — Rib City is the smallest regional chain on this list. However, its local acclaim and operation for the past 45 years has earned should earn it a spot in any regional chain restaurant roundup.
To no surprise, sweet, sticky barbecued dishes are on the menu at Rib City. Diners love the brisket, which is smoked slow and low and only available in limited quantities per day, as is the BBQ chicken, which is basted with the restaurant's own sweet and tangy sauce. But, of course, the paramount dish at Rib City is the rack of flavor-packed baby-back ribs, which have even garnered mention in national barbecue blogs. Rib City is so confident in its rib recipe that if you need a knife to eat them, your meal is free.
When it comes to side dishes, a cornerstone of good barbecue, the chain does not disappoint with the usual suspects. You'll find creamy macaroni and cheese, candy-sweet baked beans, and crispy fried okra, to name a few.
9. Wahoo's
With more than 40 locations across six states, including Colorado, Hawaii, and Nevada — and a lone international location in Japan – Wahoo's is regional to its coastal California birthplace. As such, its menu reflects some of the fresh, coastal Mexican flavor that you might find at taquerias across the West Coast.
The chain's co-owners, brothers Wing, Mingo, and Eduardo Lam, were acquainted with the restaurant industry from a young age, when their parents, immigrants from China, owned and operated a small eatery in Brazil. Decades later, when they were brainstorming names for their restaurant concept in Costa Mesa, Mingo, inspired by a recent trip to Hawaii, suggested they name the business after the wahoo fish. The rest, the Lams say, is history.
"Where else can three Asian kids build a company built around making Mexican food" Wing Lam asked on a May 2026 episode of The Mark Schulein Passion Project podcast. "It's the American dream."
Unsurprisingly, the fish tacos are the claim to fame at Wahoo's. However, the chain offers myriad meat, fish, and vegetarian proteins that can complement tacos, burritos, enchiladas, bowls, and salads. Mainstays include the Ensenada Fish Taco with beer-battered Alaskan cod, the Citrus Slaw burrito with roasted tomato salsa, and homemade Churro Chips.
10. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant is a New England Mexican restaurant chain with 20 locations across six states, has the highest concentration of outposts in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. As the north gets colder, there's no better way to warm up than with some comforting, and hopefully spicy, Mexican food.
To develop the Margaritas menu, founder John Pelletier and his team frequently visit Mexico — and their research reflects in the restaurant's menu, even with original offerings. Standouts include vegetable zarape, a baked skillet of sautéed spinach, fire-roasted corn salsa, onions, mushrooms and peppers with the restaurant's signature salsa butter and cheese; lightly-fried Mayan shrimp with chipotle and three-pepper sauces; and warm churros served with a side of chocolate sauce.
If you're looking to try the restaurant's namesake dish (or, in this case, drink), consider a margarita flight. With this order, you'll get the bartender's choice of four, which might include rotating flavors such as passionfruit, blueberry, and pineapple.
11. Maid-Rite
With 25 locations across five states, Maid-Rite is highly concentrated in Iowa, but can also be found in other Midwest states such as Illinois and Ohio. Although the chain's menu is fairly extensive, one item consistently receives the most raves: the Maid-Rite, Iowa's most iconic sandwich.
The original Maid-Rite — a loose-meat sandwich simply composed of "perfectly seasoned ground beef" on a warm bun — is the name of the game here. While many developers have tried to reverse-engineer the Maid-Rite's coveted recipe, local love for this century-old regional chain is still as strong as ever.
On the Maid-Rite menu, find a list of more than 20 sandwiches. Some of these are a riff on the original Made-Rite, such as the Chili Cheese-Rite and the Jalapeño-Rite; however, the menu also boasts burgers, fried pork and chicken sandwiches, and submarine-style options with fillings such as beef chuck and Italian sausage.
Not full yet? Try out a malted milkshake, or nibble on side dishes such as crinkle-cut french fries, onion rings, and fried cheese-balls with ranch.
12. Mellow Mushroom
With more than 160 locations across 17 states, this sit-down, psychedelic-themed pizzeria is regional to the Southeastern United States, with spots in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, among others. At Mellow Mushroom, expect high-quality pies that feel like they could have come from your local pizzeria.
Just as at any other pizza restaurant, Mellow Mushroom's menu is highly customizable — although the regional chain does suggest some popular flavor combinations. Fans can't get enough of the Holy Shiitake, which comes topped with three kinds of mushrooms, truffle oil, and garlic aioli, as well as the Mighty Meaty with pepperoni, Italian sausage, honey ham, and applewood-smoked bacon. Mellow Mushroom even offers a number of their pizzas in certified fluten-free versions, which are prepared separately to prohibit cross-contamination.
Outside of the pies, menu items at this beloved eccentric '70s pizza chain are a cross between American gastropub and neighborhood Italian restaurant. Split some bite-sized Mellow Rollz stuffed with pizza ingredients, fill up on Magic Meatballs with zig-zags of pesto and vodka sauces, or ditch the pizza plan altogether and go in on a Smashburger or hoagie sandwich.
Methodology
To curate a list of the nation's best regional chains, we first defined a regional chain as a restaurant with a minimum of 10 locations across a minimum of three states in a particular American region. This list also specifically features restaurants that, at some of their locations at least, offer sit-down table service.
This list draws from personal experience as a national food reporter, as well as recommendations from food critics and media members, restaurant reviews, and outreach in local social media communities. The list was also curated with the intention of highlighting a diverse array of cuisines, regions, and dining experiences while still placing an emphasis on full-service, sit-down dining.