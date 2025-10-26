The Massachusetts-Based Restaurant Chain That Started As An Ice Cream Shop In The 1930s

In 1935, two brothers — Curtis Blake, just 18, and 20-year-old S. Presley Blake — borrowed around $550 from their parents and went into business in Springfield, Massachusetts. They sold double-dip ice cream cones for a nickel and named their shop Friendly in honor of the atmosphere they'd provide their dessert-loving clientele. The Blake brothers made less than $30 that first day, but by the time they sold the company to Hershey Foods Corporation in 1979, they'd made much more (selling for $164 million) and operated 605 restaurants.

While some might not consider Friendly's one of Massachusetts' most historic restaurants, for many who grew up in that state, the rest of New England, or other parts of the East Coast, Friendly's was a staple. Dessert, at least for kids, was — and remains — the main attraction, though the classic diner fare, like burgers, was also beloved.

By 1987, the company began selling its ice cream at grocery stores, opening up a new revenue stream. At its height in 1996, Friendly's had 850 restaurants in 15 states, but after a series of financial setbacks and various owners, the company began to stumble.