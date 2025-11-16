The Canned Cincinnati-Style Chili You Can Only Find At Ohio Costco Locations

Sweet, savory, with a little bit of spice — Skyline Chili is likely different than any bowl of the good stuff you've ever had before. If you live in Ohio, you'll be able to pick up a pack of four 15-ounce cans of Skyline Chili at your local Costco. Cincinnati-style chili offers everything you already love about chili — namely, tomato sauce loaded with beef — and takes it to the next level, adding a unique, secret-recipe spice blend that internet sleuths hypothesize to include cinnamon, cloves, and allspice.

Skyline Chili's Greek-style recipe is seriously divisive online (that being said, Anthony Bourdain was a fan of Ohio's chili), but it's beyond-beloved in Ohio and surrounding areas. In fact, Skyline was recently named the best regional fast food chain by USA Today. If you aren't close to the states with a Skyline Chili chain, or you don't have an Ohio Costco nearby, fear not — you can order Skyline's chili directly from its website. If you happen to get your hands on a can, you'll want to take a few simple steps to enjoy it like a Cincinnati local.