The Beloved Eccentric '70s Pizza Chain You Didn't Know Started In Atlanta

Visiting a Mellow Mushroom is unlike any other pizza dining experience. There are no homages to New York or carefully curated Italian theming. Instead, you find an eclectic array of groovy decor, complete with tons of tie dye, psychedelic art, and, of course, mushrooms galore. The chain isn't as big as, say, Pizza Hut (a nostalgic chain we think really ought to make a come back), Domino's, or the gas station-based Hunt Brothers Pizza, but it does boast 163 locations across 15 states as of 2025. That's certainly nothing to sneeze at. Plus, its stone-baked, ever-so-slightly sweet pizza dough gives this chain a distinct take on pizza that makes it really stand out from the rest.

By aesthetics alone, one might assume such an eatery came by way of Vermont, or perhaps Woodstock, New York — especially given the early, funny-looking, cigarette-in-hand depictions of the chain's mascot, Mel O. Mushroom. However, you would be mistaken. The well-regarded pizza chain actually got its start in the heart of the South: Atlanta. First opened in 1974 near the Georgia Tech campus, it was founded by a University of Georgia alum and two Georgia Tech students hoping to bring good pizza and a hippy ethos to Midtown Atlanta. Mellow Mushroom has since grown into a well-loved pizza chain, known not just for its pies, but for the familiar, kitsch-leaning atmosphere that makes every location feel like the one and only.