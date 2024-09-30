One Of Iowa's Most Iconic Sandwiches Is A Unique Twist On A Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joes are a Midwestern staple. The recipe is easy to make in large batches, so they are commonly served as school lunches or at gatherings. The dish is a tangy sandwich made with ground beef, a sweet tomato-based sauce, onions, green bell peppers, and garlic. The ingredients are combined and then topped on a hamburger bun — or, if you are a pro, a hot dog bun. That said, a popular sandwich in Iowa, called a Maid-Rite, is a variation of the classic. The famous dish features most of the components of a Sloppy Joe, but forfeits the sauce to more so resemble the taste and feel of a cheeseburger.

The Maid-Rite, also referred to as a loose meat sandwich, was invented by Fred Angell of Muscatine, Iowa in 1926 and has been a state tradition ever since. Angell, a butcher, reportedly made the dish when he was set on devising the perfect sandwich and gave one of his creations to a deliveryman who responded with, "This sandwich is made right." The sandwich is practically a cheeseburger, but with loose meat instead of a burger patty that is bound by ingredients like eggs or breadcrumbs. Instead, the dish is made of crumbled ground beef that is scooped on a bun with American cheese and other toppings like ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, bacon, and tomato. Angell went on to found the Maid-Rite restaurant chain, which serves the Maid-Rite sandwich and now has 16 locations across Iowa.

