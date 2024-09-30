One Of Iowa's Most Iconic Sandwiches Is A Unique Twist On A Sloppy Joe
Sloppy Joes are a Midwestern staple. The recipe is easy to make in large batches, so they are commonly served as school lunches or at gatherings. The dish is a tangy sandwich made with ground beef, a sweet tomato-based sauce, onions, green bell peppers, and garlic. The ingredients are combined and then topped on a hamburger bun — or, if you are a pro, a hot dog bun. That said, a popular sandwich in Iowa, called a Maid-Rite, is a variation of the classic. The famous dish features most of the components of a Sloppy Joe, but forfeits the sauce to more so resemble the taste and feel of a cheeseburger.
The Maid-Rite, also referred to as a loose meat sandwich, was invented by Fred Angell of Muscatine, Iowa in 1926 and has been a state tradition ever since. Angell, a butcher, reportedly made the dish when he was set on devising the perfect sandwich and gave one of his creations to a deliveryman who responded with, "This sandwich is made right." The sandwich is practically a cheeseburger, but with loose meat instead of a burger patty that is bound by ingredients like eggs or breadcrumbs. Instead, the dish is made of crumbled ground beef that is scooped on a bun with American cheese and other toppings like ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, bacon, and tomato. Angell went on to found the Maid-Rite restaurant chain, which serves the Maid-Rite sandwich and now has 16 locations across Iowa.
Other popular Iowa foods
Iowa is known for other flavorful foods besides the famous Maid-Rite sandwich. In fact, the state is most known for its production of corn. Iowa even has an Iowa Corn Day as part of its annual state fair to celebrate its love for the grain. Therefore, if you ask someone from the region about their most common meals, odds are they will mention corn on the cob that is lightly grilled and served with a generous spread of butter. The state is also known for its quirky desserts with Snickers salad and sour cream raisin pie both being popular contenders. A Snickers salad is exactly what it sounds like and is a common potluck dish in the state. The sweet treat is made of vanilla pudding, Cool Whip, chopped green apples, and chopped Snickers bars. The ingredients are combined and served chilled with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. Meanwhile, sour cream raisin pie is a state fair regular and consists of a spiced raisin filling inside a buttery pie crust and topped with a simple meringue.
Additionally, pork tenderloin sandwiches are popular in Iowa and are even served at Maid-Rite locations, along with Southside Italian Beef and the Graziano Grinder. A classic pork tenderloin sandwich in the state is typically made of a large, breaded slab of pork tenderloin meat, which is then fried and served on top of a soft bun with sliced pickles, ketchup, mustard, and sweet onions.