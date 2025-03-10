One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Chain Restaurants Is A Southern Breakfast Classic

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more reliable eatery than a Waffle House. A gold beacon in the night — open for 24 hours all seven days of the week and every single holiday — it doesn't discriminate. Take any exit ramp in the Southeast, and there's likely one waiting for you to dig into a stack of waffles or a hash brown bowl. It's a humble chain restaurant to those familiar, but to Anthony Bourdain, it was a culinary experience he claimed was "better than the French Laundry" (per Parts Unknown), a three-star Michelin restaurant.

During a trip to Charleston, South Carolina for his show "Parts Unknown," Bourdain joined chef Sean Brock for an evening escapade to Waffle House. He was charmed by the novelty of a casual diner that cooks food in front of customers like an All-American waffle teppanyaki. Almost everything is prepared on a large griddle where one breakfast food can soak up the flavors of another, creating a cohesive and savory meal.

In an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he reflected on the trip with the late night host, a Charleston local. When asked by Colbert about trying popular dishes in the city's food scene, Bourdain remarked, "I had all of those things [referring to local cuisine], but more important than anything: I discovered the glories of the Waffle House... I had the best time there."