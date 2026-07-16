24 Dollar General Must-Haves For Your Summer Cookout
The sun is shining, there's not a cloud in the sky, and it's a perfect day for a summer cookout. Whether you're looking to save some cash or you simply don't have a ton of time to run around grabbing supplies before your guests start arriving, Dollar General is actually a fantastic place to get a ton of the stuff you need to throw together a fantastic summer feast. From hot dogs to condiments to easy-to-light charcoal, you can walk out of Dollar General with everything you'll need to throw a killer warm-weather party.
If you're ready to fire up the grill and don't want to shell out a ton of cash to feed a crowd, it's time to plan your trip to Dollar General. Take stock of what you've already got at home and use the items below to create a shopping list for what you still need. An important note: availability may vary based on location (and sometimes prices can vary slightly too), so you might want to check your local Dollar General's inventory online before you head to the store to make sure you don't need to make a second stop to complete your cookout supply checklist. Don't blame us when you start inviting people over more often — you'll be surprised at how little you actually need to spend to enjoy a great cookout.
1. Tumbleweeds Natural Fire Starters
If you don't have lighter fluid on hand and your charcoal isn't the ready-light variety, it can be a little tough to kick things off on your charcoal grill. These fire starters make it simple, leaving you with more time to spend with friends and less time getting frustrated while figuring out how to fire up the grill.
Purchase Tumbleweeds Natural Fire Starters for $6.
2. Flame Glo Grilling BBQ Set
If your grilling utensils have seen better days, it may be time to upgrade. Get the tools you need without breaking the bank with this barbecue set.
Purchase the Flame Glo Grilling BBQ Set for $5.
3. Kingsford Easy Light Charcoal Briquettes
These briquettes are my personal go-to for both charcoal grills and the smoker. They light easily every time, and are perfect on their own or under your favorite flavor-infusing wood chips.
Purchase the Kingsford Easy Light Charcoal Briquettes for $8.50.
4. Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans
It wouldn't be a cookout without baked beans. They're great on their own, or you can add some powerhouse ingredients to doctor up your baked beans – no one will know they came from a can.
Purchase Bush's Brown Sugary Hickory Baked Beans for $2.50.
5. Heinz Tomato Ketchup
When you're getting ready for a cookout, you'll need to make sure your condiment roster is fully stocked. Get started with Heinz ketchup – it's a classic, and it's known as the best ketchup for a reason.
Purchase Heinz Tomato Ketchup for $2.95.
6. French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Add a bit of a tang to your burgers and hot dogs with classic yellow mustard. If you've got chicken on the grill, mix French's yellow mustard with a bit of mayo and honey to create a honey mustard dipping sauce.
Purchase French's Classic Yellow Mustard for $2.25.
7. Heinz Sweet Relish
Finish out your condiment setup with a squeeze bottle of sweet relish, perfect for giving an extra bit of flavor to whatever you're cooking on the grill.
Purchase Heinz Sweet Relish for $3.35.
8. Breyers Sundae Swirls Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
If you're ready to cool off, grab an ice cream scoop and dish up some sweet dessert. If you're feeling ambitious, pair them with the best brownies, but be warned — they take half a day to make (worth it, in my opinion).
Purchase Breyers Sundae Swirls Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae for $5.50.
9. Drumstick Original Vanilla Sundae Cones
Sometimes, grab-and-go dessert options are easiest, especially if you've got little ones running around at your cookout. Drumstick cones are quick and easy, and it doesn't hurt that you'll feel super-nostalgic for your own childhood when you hit the solid chocolate at the bottom of the cone.
Purchase Drumstick Original Vanilla Sundae Cones for $7.95.
10. Igloo Wheelie Cooler
If your cooler has seen better days, it's time to snag one on your next trip to Dollar General. This one is reasonably priced and will do a great job keeping drinks chilled while the sun is baking.
Purchase the 38-Quart Igloo Wheelie Cooler for $35.
11. Soda
Dollar General is a great spot to pick up soda at a decent price, with most flavors costing around $9 for a 12-pack of cans. You'll have enough variety that you'll be able to find something everyone likes (they've also got 12-packs of Brisk iced tea at $8.75 if you want to offer a non-carbonated option).
Purchase a soda 12-pack for around $9.
12. Cretors Cheese & Caramel Mix
I know, I know — cheese and caramel together sounds weird, but once you give it a try, you won't stop telling everyone at the cookout that they need to do the same.
Purchase Cretors Cheese & Caramel Mix Popcorn for $4.
13. Zapp's Voodoo New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips
I'm not a chip person (I know, I know) ... but these chips make me a chip person. If you haven't tried Zapp's potato chips yet, you might as well just get two bags from the get-go. You're going to be hooked.
Purchase Zapp's Voodoo New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips for $3.50.
14. Cheetos Flamin' Hot Puffs
Flamin' Hot Cheetos aren't just available in the crunchy variety anymore — you can now enjoy all of the spicy goodness that the Flamin' Hot line has to offer.
Purchase Flamin' Hot Cheetos Puffs for $4.50.
15. Tostitos Scoops
When you're serious about dip (more on that in just a second), sometimes, regular chips don't cut it. Grab a bag of scoopable chips so you don't miss out on the perfect chip-to-dip ratio.
Purchase Tostitos Scoops for $4.50.
16. Utz Creamy Onion Dip
There's no way around it — Utz onion dip is straight-up addictive, whether you choose to enjoy it on Tostitos Scoops, Zapp's Voodoo Chips, sliced vegetables, or even slathered on a cheeseburger.
Purchase Utz Creamy Onion Dip for $3.
17. Tostitos Spicy Queso
Spicy queso adds just the right amount of heat to your chips — you can serve it straight out of the jar or heat it up for a flavorful, savory treat.
Purchase Tostitos Spicy Queso for $4.95.
18. Bold Chex Mix
You really can't go wrong with Chex Mix, but there's something about the super-flavorful bold variety that hits perfectly on a summer day.
Purchase Bold Garlic And Herb Chex Mix for $2.75.
19. Hidden Valley Ranch
No veggie tray is complete without a bowl of ranch. If you want to spice store-bought ranch dressing up a bit, try adding a bit of sriracha or buffalo sauce to give it a kick.
Purchase Hidden Valley Ranch for $4.25.
20. Lawry's Seasoned Salt
My grandma always sprinkled a bit of Lawry's Seasoned Salt onto burgers on the grill, and now, I won't have them any other way (you won't want to either once you give it a try).
Purchase Lawry's Seasoned Salt for $3.50.
21. Ball Park Burger Buns
Don't forget to grab a bag of burger buns on your Dollar General run (and consider steaming the buns if you want to go the extra mile and make them taste freshly baked).
Purchase Ball Park Burger Buns for $3.
22. Oscar Mayer Beef Classic Franks
Be sure to grab a few packs of beef franks from the refrigerated section before you finish up your Dollar General cookout shopping trip. Depending on your location, you might be able to find Oscar Mayer stuffed dogs (varieties include Chili Cheese and Jalapeño Cheddar) alongside the classic version.
Purchase Oscar Mayer Beef Classic Franks for $5.25.
23. Ball Park Hot Dog Buns
Pick up a bag of hot dog buns, and be sure to give them the five-star treatment to help you avoid soggy hot dog buns for good — simply hit them with a bit of butter and place them on the grill for a minute to add a nice crisp.
Purchase Ball Park Hot Dog Buns for $3.
24. Reddy Ice
Finally, don't forget the ice! Save yourself (or one of your guests) from having to make a run to the gas station and pick up a bag of ice on your way out of Dollar General.
Purchase Reddy Ice for $2.15.