24 Dollar General Must-Haves For Your Summer Cookout

The sun is shining, there's not a cloud in the sky, and it's a perfect day for a summer cookout. Whether you're looking to save some cash or you simply don't have a ton of time to run around grabbing supplies before your guests start arriving, Dollar General is actually a fantastic place to get a ton of the stuff you need to throw together a fantastic summer feast. From hot dogs to condiments to easy-to-light charcoal, you can walk out of Dollar General with everything you'll need to throw a killer warm-weather party.

If you're ready to fire up the grill and don't want to shell out a ton of cash to feed a crowd, it's time to plan your trip to Dollar General. Take stock of what you've already got at home and use the items below to create a shopping list for what you still need. An important note: availability may vary based on location (and sometimes prices can vary slightly too), so you might want to check your local Dollar General's inventory online before you head to the store to make sure you don't need to make a second stop to complete your cookout supply checklist. Don't blame us when you start inviting people over more often — you'll be surprised at how little you actually need to spend to enjoy a great cookout.