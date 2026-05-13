Burger Buns That Taste Freshly Baked Are Only A Simple Trick Away
Grabbing a package of the best grocery store burger buns is almost certainly easier than baking them at home, but let's be honest — they don't always have that homemade taste. Sure, you can make a pit stop at your local bakery for fresher ones. But, if you want to grab that grocery store bag on sale, there's an easy trick to get more freshly baked flavor and texture: steam the buns before building your burger. McDonald's even offers it as a free upgrade — that's how much of a difference it makes.
Steaming infuses the buns with moisture, which can revitalize buns that are a bit stale while also plumping and softening fresher buns. To steam the buns, the easiest method is to use a strainer or colander. Place it inside a pot that's filled with a couple inches of boiling water, place your buns inside the strainer or colander, cover the whole thing, and let the steam infiltrate the buns for no more than two minutes (you don't want the buns to get soggy).
The type of bun you steam matters
For the best chance of a fluffy bun, the type of bun matters. Potato buns are a great choice. They're soft and fluffy, yet that addition of potato helps create a sturdier bun that can hold up against all kinds of toppings. Brioche buns are another great option — and Gordon Ramsay's personal favorite — thanks to their super-soft yet sturdy texture, plus a hint of sweetness. If that soft texture is important, avoid using a ciabatta bun, which has a heartier exterior that doesn't achieve that same softness, even with steaming. While your bun preference is up to you, the steaming trick is a life saver when you want a little extra fluff.
To add some texture contrast to those softened buns, regardless of the type of bun you use, remove them from the homemade steamer, open them up, and add a little softened butter to the inside of each bun. Toast the buns face-down for a minute on high heat, which gives them a crispy interior while maintaining that soft, fluffy texture on the outside.