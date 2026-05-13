Burger Buns That Taste Freshly Baked Are Only A Simple Trick Away

Grabbing a package of the best grocery store burger buns is almost certainly easier than baking them at home, but let's be honest — they don't always have that homemade taste. Sure, you can make a pit stop at your local bakery for fresher ones. But, if you want to grab that grocery store bag on sale, there's an easy trick to get more freshly baked flavor and texture: steam the buns before building your burger. McDonald's even offers it as a free upgrade — that's how much of a difference it makes.

Steaming infuses the buns with moisture, which can revitalize buns that are a bit stale while also plumping and softening fresher buns. To steam the buns, the easiest method is to use a strainer or colander. Place it inside a pot that's filled with a couple inches of boiling water, place your buns inside the strainer or colander, cover the whole thing, and let the steam infiltrate the buns for no more than two minutes (you don't want the buns to get soggy).