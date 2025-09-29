Why The Best Brownies Take Half A Day To Make

Whether you melt the chocolate in a double-boiler yourself to create the perfect batter or you're besties with a box of Betty Crocker (we don't judge), it's always fun to find new ways to take your brownies to the next level. Believe it or not, one of the easiest ways to make your brownies super-fudgy doesn't require any work (or extra ingredients). All you'll need is a little bit of patience and your refrigerator — you'll want to chill the brownies to make the texture extra rich and fudgy.

It can take a little bit of experimentation to figure out what level of chill time creates the degree of gooey, decadent fudginess you prefer. Some home chefs say that letting your brownie batter sit in the fridge overnight is all you need to set yourself up for a dense, super-rich result. Others say that placing your brownie batter in the fridge for a few days is the best way to get the uber-fudgy result you're looking for. No matter how long you decide to let your batter chill out, be sure that you pour it into a greased pan before it hits the fridge. Chilling your brownie batter creates a super-thick result, and it can be exhausting trying to transfer chilled batter from a mixing bowl to a pan.