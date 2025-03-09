The Best Ketchup Comes From A Classic Brand

Creating a definitive ranking of ketchup brands posed a conundrum. Unlike other condiments, like various brands of Buffalo sauce or the range of barbecue sauces available at the grocery store, the taste many Americans associate with ketchup is decisively tied to Heinz. In fact, most of us probably can't even name another brand of ketchup, besides the national grocery store versions that aim to imitate the classic taste for a discount. But as we discovered, there are actually quite a few brands that have a stake to claim in the tomato condiment arena, like Rao's, Hunt's, and Del Monte, to name a few. Plus, there are several other products looking to bring something more to the ketchup table, like organic ingredients, less sugar, or added flavor with truffle oil or hot sauce.

To decide which ketchup brand actually reigns supreme, we had to take a step back to consider what factors make up a truly great tomato condiment. First, the flavor has to balance the tangy acidity from tomatoes, salt, and vinegar with a hint of sweetness. Second, the consistency needs to be thick enough to stay in a swirl on your plate but dippable enough to cling to your fries or nuggets. After tasting 14 distinct varieties of ketchup, Chowhound found out there's a reason Heinz is ensconced at the top of ketchup mountain — it's simply the best. While some of the other ketchup brands are good value and others have unique flavors, all were pale imitators of what we think of as delicious ketchup. You'll also notice that many organic and unsweetened options fell to the bottom of our list. Sometimes you just can't beat a classic.