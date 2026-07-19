These 6 Baking Trends From The 1960s Deserve A Revival

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In the grand scheme of human history, the 1960s weren't that long ago. You could, in theory, go back in time to then and have a perfectly normal conversation with someone your own age, and sure, some things will be different. But get into a conversation about everyday food, and you'll quickly learn things were definitely not the same. A 1960s kitchen would have been stocked with all kinds of frozen foods that are all but forgotten today, and when it came time to whip up some sides? Let's just say that the home cooks of the '60s had a very different idea about what a great side dish was.

Baking trends in the 1960s were incredibly fascinating, and let's be honest. You might give all of those weird, infamous Jell-O mold creations the side-eye, but trust us when we say there are a number of '60s-era baking trends that hold up in our 21st-century world. They not only hold up; they're downright delightful, and we want to see some of them make a comeback.

Perhaps surprisingly, many were cakes. Boxed cake mixes were still new enough to be all the rage, so it makes sense that they were tops. They were also surprisingly important. That decade was a unique time, when families were getting used to a post-World War II shift that saw more women heading out of the home and into the workforce. Treating your family to a lovely, freshly baked cake was a way to hold onto a bit of the now old-school domestic lifestyle of a pre-war world, and there's something poignant about that. It wasn't all about cakes, though, so let's talk about some neat ways various baked foods took center stage on 1960s-era tables.