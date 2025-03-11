A Dump Cake Is The Beginner Friendly Dessert Anyone Can Make

No, dump cakes aren't the most appealingly named dessert. It sounds clunky, clumsy, even a little sloppy. But anyone who has tasted a scoop of dump cake, much more of a cobbler than a cake (not to be confused with a crisp or a crumble), knows exactly how delicious it can be. Usually, dump cakes consist of a fruit pie filling base with a cake top. But rather than adding a layer of cake batter atop pie filling, the cake mix is, well, dumped on top of the base. Then, butter is either drizzled over the top or added in small slices to melt during baking. No eggs are harmed in the baking process.

The result is a bubbly, gooey filling with a crumbly, toasty, just-set top that is undeniably delicious (and wonderful with an accompanying scoop of ice cream). Not just this, but it's incredibly simple to make, requiring minimal ingredients and prep. The base of these cakes are usually a canned pie filling that is already sweet, and the top is an already flavored cake mix (yellow cake is most common) that needs only some butter to bring it together. Of course, not everyone is a fan of the humble dump cake. We choose to believe they simply haven't had a good version of the dish, or maybe they haven't found their ideal recipe. There are many ways you can jeuje up your dump cake for optimal results.