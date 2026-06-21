11 Forgotten Frozen Foods That Were In Every 1960s Kitchen

Big changes were taking place in American kitchens during the 1960s. Home cooks were experimenting with new ingredients, embracing modern appliances, and finding faster ways to get meals on the table. One of the biggest culinary trends of the 1960s was frozen foods, which offered an easy way to store food for longer and have a quick and easy meal on the table with little to no prep. During the decade, numerous frozen products made their way into home freezers, many of which are no longer around today.

The modern frozen food industry has its roots in the 1920s, when Clarence Birdseye developed a technique for flash freezing foods. He got the idea while living in Labrador, Canada, where he realized foods that were frozen quickly tasted better when thawed. Birdseye started out selling frozen fish and later expanded to veggies and other products. He also created freezer cases for grocery stores, furthering the expansion of the frozen food industry.

By the 1960s, frozen foods were all the rage, and food companies were coming up with all sorts of products to meet demand. TV dinners were especially popular, and there were plenty to choose from in an array of dishes and different cuisines. This was also the golden era of frozen desserts and juice concentrate. While some of those products are still around in one form or another, many have disappeared altogether from freezer display cases. Here are 12 forgotten frozen foods that were once staples of 1960s kitchens.