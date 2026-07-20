13 Foods Cowboys Would Eat While On The Trail

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During the 19th and early 20th centuries, vast numbers of cowboys roamed across North America, driving cattle between ranches and plains and to points of sale. It began with the vaqueros (the Spanish word for cowboys) in Mexico, and as demand for beef amped up in the north, numerous folks in the U.S. and Canada also adopted the cowboy lifestyle. While on the trail, the cowboys had several staple foods they relied on to fuel them for the long days of cattle driving, many of which were economical, filling, and easy to transport.

In the early days, most cowboys relied on their saddlebags to carry basic foods like dried meat and beans, and they cooked simply over open fires. However, that all changed when Charles Goodnight created the chuckwagon in 1866. Basically a kitchen on wheels (or you might say the precursor to the food truck), the chuckwagon allowed cowboys to carry larger items like cooking equipment, as well as pantry items like flour, salt, and canned goods. Many ranchers hired cooks to man the chuckwagons, and that's when cowboy meals really began to evolve. These are some of the most common foods (aka "chuck") that cowboys would eat while on the trail.