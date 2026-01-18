Why Colorado Is Known For Rocky Mountain Oysters
Of all the foods Colorado is famous for, none is more of a culinary punchline than Rocky Mountain oysters. Because of their mollusk-inspired name, it would be all too easy for some unsuspecting out-of-towner to think they are tasting a regional seafood dish unlike anything they've ever tried, only to find that they've actually bitten into a deep fried bull testicle. But while some might look sideways at any kind of edible testicles, they're considered something of a delicacy in the American West, particularly in Colorado, where they take their name from the famous mountain range that stretches through the state. In other areas, they're better known as prairie oysters or cowboy caviar.
Why are Rocky Mountain oysters such an important part of Colorado's culinary identity? The simplest explanation is that fried bull testicles are considered one of the ultimate "cowboy foods" associated with the Wild West frontier era. According to a blog post from the CRAFT Center at Chatham University, "testicles were a source of extra calories along the trail for cow folk come springtime as young bulls were castrated to control breeding herds."
In other words, the spirit of waste not, want not meant that all components of the cattle raised in these farming communities were considered usable, testicles included. Recipes were passed down through generations and celebrations were held around the testicular treats. Since Colorado was a major hub for frontier communities and cattle farming, it makes sense that Rocky Mountain oysters were slowly integrated into the state's culinary tradition.
Where to enjoy Rocky Mountain oysters today
It's not as if every local diner or mom-and-pop restaurant in mountainous Colorado is serving up Rocky Mountain oysters on their menu. Even in states where fried testicles are considered a delicacy, they're still something of a novelty, or at least an acquired taste. But there are plenty of establishments that cater to curious tourists and enthusiastic locals alike, including one place in Denver you should order Rocky Mountain oysters at: the Buckhorn Exchange that's known as the city's oldest restaurant. Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, also serves the fried delicacy to hungry crowds at home games. And if you're willing to travel a little off the beaten path, the town of Severance, Colorado is one of the most famous sites for Rocky Mountain oysters, and the town's motto — "where the geese fly and the bulls cry" — even references castration.
Beyond beloved restaurants and bars, some of the best places to try Rocky Mountain oysters are the many festivals that celebrate them. Unsurprisingly, Severance hosts perhaps Colorado's best-known festival for the delicacy, which features a Rocky Mountain oyster eating contest. But even more famous "testicle festivals" take place throughout the Western and Midwestern regions, including landmark ones in Montana, Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan.