There are a few things to consider when incorporating beef jerky into your breakfast omelets. First, it needs to be small enough to disperse evenly, but not so small that you lose sight of it in your food. Chopping the jerky pieces into about a quarter of an inch is ideal: large enough to chew a bit, and small enough to incorporate into the character of the dish. Your jerky may also need a bit of rehydration. If your beef jerky is too tough, soaking it in warm water for a short while or giving it a quick shake-around in a covered hot pan with some water in it will rehydrate and soften it a bit, while keeping the concentrated flavor intact, which you want.

Additionally, you will likely want to rethink the heat level. Without moisture, jerky will burn easily, so consider medium-low heat and keep an eye on it. The goal here is to warm up the jerky and soften it slightly, not brown or crisp it out. Different jerky styles create completely different breakfast experiences, too. Peppered beef jerky eliminates the need for additional seasoning in your omelet. Teriyaki varieties are perfect for Asian-inspired breakfast omelets. But rest assured, even basic original flavor provides enough complexity to make eggs interesting. Beef jerky-enhanced omelets don't require time-intensive prep and cook in the same time as regular omelets. However, they deliver satisfaction that justifies incorporating the beef jerky in the first place.