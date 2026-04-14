The Vintage Preserved Meat That Kept Cowboys Going In The Old West

When you think of the Old West, you likely picture people bursting through swinging saloon doors and ordering whiskey, shootouts, and crowds of travelers moving toward California in hopes of finding gold. One thing you might not think about: what exactly cowboys ate when they were exploring the vast, wide-open spaces of the West. Some of the staples of life on horseback included beans, hardtack (dry crackers), and, believe it or not, pork. Of course, cowboys couldn't simply pack up a container of fresh pork, sling it in their saddlebags, and call it a day. The pork was heavily salted, allowing it to stand the test of time as they rode from one camp to the next. Even though the salt pork was loaded up with enough salt to prevent spoilage, it still had to be cooked before it was consumed.

The way salt curing worked (and continues to work today) was pretty simple. When liberally applied to meat, salt takes water out of bacterial cells. This kills the bacteria, working as an effective preservative (fun fact: pure salt actually never expires). The technique has been around for thousands of years — it was first practiced by ancient Egyptians. For the cowboys of the Old West, it meant the ability to enjoy meat on their travels, even when food was scarce.