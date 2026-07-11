The 9 Biggest Fruit Recalls In US History

If you've ever hesitated before biting into a peach after seeing a recall on the news, you're not alone. Food recalls — whether from grocery stores or large U.S. fast food chains — have a way of lodging in our collective memory. The fear of a nasty bout of food poisoning — or worse, hospitalization — is enough to write off entire chains. Thankfully, recall incidents like these remain relatively uncommon. Modern farming and distribution are backed by layers of oversight from agencies like the FDA and CDC, whose job is to keep us safe through testing and swift action in response to news of contamination.

Yet the biggest fruit recalls in American history — whether from locally grown or imported produce — occurred despite government oversight and modern farming practices. These major outbreaks exposed weaknesses in everything from pesticide regulation to produce-washing practices, prompting sweeping industry changes to prevent any repeats. Thankfully, technology has helped fight pathogens in our food, with investigators leveraging tools like whole-genome sequencing to solve outbreaks that once would have remained mysteries.

And on the consumer side, we'll never know whether illness could have been prevented here with proper rinsing with water, but you should probably wash your produce regardless. And you shouldn't fear fruits like cantaloupe that have been linked to Listeria outbreaks in the past, especially if you take the right precautions. Without trying to make anyone queasy, here are nine of the biggest fruit recalls in U.S. history.