10 Of The Biggest Fast Food Chain Recalls In US History
Fast food is the ultimate safety net, built on a foundation of affordability, accessibility, and, crucially, predictability. You know the meat will be cooked thoroughly because, well, they have it down to a science. The consistency and best practices are the bedrock of the entire industry. What's more, the dreaded cross-contamination that happens in some restaurant kitchens is mitigated by strict fast food policies and corporate safeguards. That means you may be more likely to get food poisoning from an independent restaurant than from fast food. But that doesn't mean that there aren't occasional slip-ups in the American fast food landscape, with ground beef recalls occurring throughout history. Even globe-spanning chains like McDonald's aren't completely impervious to awful E. coli outbreaks.
These food safety nightmares make national headlines, shattering the trust of the public, and leaving loyal customers questioning their go-to spots. And it's not always meat that can cause problems; things like fruits and vegetables can become contaminated with pathogens, wreaking havoc on those who consume them. The bottom line is that a single supply chain lapse with tainted meat isn't just an inconvenience; it can quickly spiral into a public health crisis spanning multiple states. E. coli and Salmonella outbreaks in America's most popular fast food joints, while rare, have happened over the years. So, if you've got a strong stomach, join us here as we look back at 10 of the biggest fast food chain recalls that shook the industry to its core.
1. In 1993, E.coli outbreaks at Jack in the Box led to a mass recall of beef patties
Our older readers may recall the panic that erupted in 1993 when a severe E. coli outbreak struck Jack in the Box. If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you avoided the restaurant altogether after hearing about this recall. It was a major blow to the chain and is widely considered one of the most infamous food poisoning outbreaks in modern times. The outbreak was linked to Jack in the Box's meat supplier, the Von Corporation of California, via slaughterhouses in the United States and Canada, and no exact source was ever determined, according to the CDC. When the dust settled, 73 Jack in the Box franchise locations were tied to the outbreak, which made more than 700 people ill across four states — Idaho, California, Nevada, and the majority found in Washington.
A total of 171 individuals were hospitalized during this Clinton-era snafu that gained national attention. In the end, four died. The fast food conglomerate ultimately paid out millions of dollars in settlements to the affected families and likely suffered both financial and reputational damage after the outbreak. More than 30 years later, and it looks like the chain is still struggling — but at least it's not making headlines for turning stomachs. What's clear is that this Jack in the Box outbreak in '93 was a permanent stain on its record, and one that many still remember all these years later.
2. A Burger King meat supplier walked back 25 million pounds of beef in 1997
Burger King is, unfortunately, no stranger to scandal. The chain has had its fair share of meat recalls, marketing and advertising snafus, and, as you'll read later in this article, even toy problems for kids. However, this contamination in 1997 was severe, resulting in 25 million pounds of burger meat being pulled from the supply — surely a difficult pill to swallow for the executive board and franchise owners alike. The fast food chain had to scramble after it became apparent that the beef from supplier Hudson Foods had been tainted with a strain of E. coli. This massive supply chain disruption is hard to wrap your head around, with 100 million tainted quarter-pound-sized burgers getting discarded for safety.
Hudson Foods had to shut down its meat processing plant located in Columbus, Nebraska, to investigate the E. coli contamination. The pathogen-ridden patties were intended for the restaurant's iconic Whopper sandwich, and after the source was identified, many of the burgers had actually already been eaten by unsuspecting customers. If the patties are properly cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, it is possible to kill the nasty germs, but if undercooked in the slightest, the risk for illness — and even death — is there in each bite. At the time, this was the largest beef recall in the nation, affecting 1,650 restaurants spanning 28 states, though thankfully, no customers died.
3. Arby's faced the music in 1998 with a massive recall of kid's meal toys
Arby's seems to have always had it rough, residing in more of a second-tier fast food slot, likely being a divisive choice among your friend group. Things got even worse for the chain back in the winter of 1998. Arby's was in hot water when the chain was forced to walk back its supply of toys intended for the chain's kids' meals. The toys in question were small plastic saxophones intended to create buzz among families and joy for kids. Sadly, the restaurant's top brass found out the hard way that these toys posed a serious risk to children and had to quickly address the risk. The chain issued a voluntary recall for around 220,000 units of the toy saxophones that were intended for its "Adventure Meals."
The risk factor was with specific pieces of the nine-inch plastic saxophone — both the mouthpiece of the instrument and the keys themselves could detach, creating small plastic choking hazards for toddlers. Surely this was an innocent oversight by the toy designers and manufacturers, and to make nice on the error, Arby's encouraged customers to return the toy for a free replacement. Luckily, no children were harmed in the end, and in spite of the recall, Arby's didn't seem to suffer a long-lasting hit to its reputation — mostly because this recall didn't involve its food and patrons falling ill.
4. Pokémon plastic ball containers were recalled by Burger King in 1999 over a toddler death
Just like Arby's one year before them, Burger King also fell victim to a serious recall involving kids' toys, only this time it was from a promotion with Pokémon. While the cartoon seems to have transcended generations, upheld by the Millennials raised on it, kept alive by the Zoomers who just discovered it, what can't be denied is how deeply it penetrated the zeitgeist. As such, Pokémon balls showing up in Burger King's Big Kids' meals in the 90s made perfect sense, but sadly, it was a flawed venture. As the story goes, in December 1999, more than 25 million Pokémon toy balls had to be recalled after the tragic death of a 13-month-old girl in California.
Each Poké Ball was to house 57 different types of small Pokémon toys inside. The issue was that the toy balls were joined together by two halves, which snapped in place, and therefore, a half-section piece could become a choking hazard for children under three, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The concave side of the plastic ball could easily cover the mouth and nose of an unattended toddler, and to mitigate further risk, Burger King removed the promotional toys in a massive recall. This was the unfortunate result of a tragedy, but thankfully, other children weren't harmed by the Poké Balls.
5. In 2006, Taco Bell made 71 people sick, forcing a produce recall
It's easy to make fun of Taco Bell and its food, joking about it causing gastrointestinal issues, but the chain's 2006 E. coli outbreak was no laughing matter. It ended up being a pretty severe and intense health scare that affected customers across the Northeast in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. By mid December, 71 people were affected by the bacteria, which caused temporary sickness, but thankfully, no casualties. Through an investigation involving the CDC, FDA, USDA, and state and local health officials, no source of the E. Coli was found. Rather, it was thought to be linked to lettuce and onions, with the latter testing positive for the bacteria in a lab analysis of a Nassau County sample.
Out of the 71 Taco Bell customers who consumed the tainted produce, 53 of them ended up in the hospital with food poisoning symptoms. 48 of them had issues consistent with E. coli, and 8 others had symptoms associated with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which we can imagine was not very fun. While the FDA attempted to hone in on the lettuce farm that produced the problematic greens, concurrent lawsuits against Taco Bell were launched, of which six cases were settled. Given how distant 2006 now feels, the outbreak appears unlikely to have had a significant impact on the chain's reputation. We just hope they now have a more reputable lettuce supplier!
6. McDonald's recalled 12 million Shrek glasses in 2010 over heavy metal contamination
Even though we're deep into the health and wellness era, where we know all about toxic this, and toxic that, fast food is one of those things that many let slide. It's a little treat, and a nice indulgence once in a while, with the convenience factor impossible to beat. And while it's not health food, you don't expect it to actually be toxic, or be served with toxic wares. Nor should any promotional toys or collectible tchotchkes be ridden with nasty chemicals. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened at the Golden Arches back in 2010, when Shrek promo drinking glasses were found to contain heavy metal. The "Shrek Forever After 3D" promo glasses, featuring characters like Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots, had to be pulled from stores in a stunning 12 million unit recall.
It was discovered that the heavy metal cadmium, which is toxic and can lead to serious health issues with long-term exposure, was able to leach from the paint used on the cups. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned of the danger present here, especially for children, where cadmium exposure through contact with a child's hands or mouth was a safety threat. McDonald's offered a refund of $3.00 for each returned glass. While this wasn't the first big recall at McDonald's, it definitely makes you think twice about how something seemingly so innocent could pose such a massive risk.
7. Subway bit off more than they could chew in 2015, with plastic contamination in its chicken
Subway built its entire empire on the slogan and promise of "Eat Fresh," so when the chain got caught up in a massive 2015 recall, its pristine image was called into question. Some readers may remember that year as being particularly fraught for the company, as its seemingly wholesome and squeaky-clean TV commercial star, Jared Fogle, was nabbed by the FBI for sex crimes. It truly was the darkest hour for Subway, rattling public trust and its image permanently, with many still referencing Fogle's downfall all these years later. But here, Subway fans encountered a particularly alarming issue with their sandwiches — small pieces of white plastic were embedded in the chicken breast meat. The meat in question was shipped to Subway shops in Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas, prompting a recall once the news broke.
A whopping total of 34,000 pounds of chicken breast patties were pulled from supplies, while the source of the contamination was traced back to the restaurant's meat partner West Liberty Foods, in Tremonton, Utah. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries attributed to the plastic, and, while far from ideal, it almost seems like a better outcome than E. coli, which can be extremely dangerous. Surely Subway execs could not wait to turn the page on 2015 and move on from such a brutal year.
8. In 2019, Taco Bell had to recall 2.3 million pounds of beef contaminated with metal
Unlike the 2006 Taco Bell incident mentioned above, this 2019 case is fresher in memory and likely rattled many readers who remember it. The threat this time wasn't invisible bacteria, but physical metal shavings found by some customers mixed into the restaurant's beef. It's hard to imagine the shock and danger experienced by these unfortunate souls as they bit into their Taco Bell food filled with shrapnel. A nightmare experience that could send you to the dentist's office for a new tooth, or worse still, the emergency room. Alarm bells surely rang out at corporate headquarters after the issue was reported on, and a rapid and sweeping recall was voluntarily issued by the company.
In the end, 2.3 million pounds of its seasoned beef was pulled from its supplier, Kenosha Beef International. The ruined meat supply had been scattered across 21 different states via five regional distribution centers, mostly in the Midwest and Northeast. Six days after the incident was initially reported, Taco Bell spokespeople told the public that 100% of the affected beef was removed from its fridges and freezers before reaching patrons. The incident disrupted Taco Bell's beef supply, leading the chain to steer customers toward other protein options while the problem was addressed. Thankfully, according to the USDA, no one was injured in this particular recall, but Taco Bell's rep surely was.
9. Wendy's tainted romaine lettuce was pulled from multiple states' supplies in 2022
For some fast food fans, the outlying corners of the menu — encompassing salads and things that haven't been deep-fried — are appealing. Sadly, in 2022, some health-conscious eaters patronizing Wendy's — who thought they were doing everything right — ended up getting quite sick with contaminated romaine. Others unsuspectingly ate the dirty greens via sandwiches. The subsequent recall mostly affected franchise locations in the Midwest, spanning Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. After addressing the issue and recalling the romaine, Wendy's promptly switched to a different lettuce for its salads and sandwiches served in the affected region.
When the dust settled, over 100 people were affected by this E. Coli outbreak, as reported by the CDC. Among the bunch, 38 total individuals were hospitalized, with eight people in Michigan having kidney failure caused by hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Thankfully, there were no deaths reported during the incident, though surely some of the food-poisoned victims wished for death in the midst of their sickness. To wit, some symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing coli bacteria include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fevers of 101 degrees, and vomiting — nasty stuff! Most people can recover from exposure to this toxin after five to seven days with a mild infection. What makes things tricky is that symptoms can take up to 10 days to manifest, making tracing difficult. The bottom line is that eating out can sometimes be a risky endeavour, unfortunately.
10. E. coli struck McDonald's in 2024 through an onion contamination
McDonald's seems to have a golden image beaming from its massive arches, but occasionally it's been strained with recalls like the aforementioned toxic promo glasses, and here with tainted onions. This incident occurred relatively recently, in the fall of 2024, affecting a large area of the country. The onions in question, used in McDonald's beloved quarter-pounder burgers, were traced back to farms in Washington state, owned by California's Taylor Farms, via a government investigation. The incident ultimately affected a total of 90 people in 13 different states, from the Midwest to the Southwest, as well as the Pacific Northwest. The E. coli-covered onions ended up in a staggering 900 total restaurants, which in turn put 34 people in the hospital with severe symptoms of food poisoning.
Sadly, one person succumbed to complications from their sickness, whose family no doubt received a large settlement. The pathogens never had a chance to be eradicated via heat, as the raw diced onions are used as burger toppings in their natural state. If readers are wondering what can be done to avoid dreaded E. coli, it's more on vendors than patrons, with proper food prep, food separation, proper cooking (temperature and time), and refrigeration being key factors in food safety, according to the CDC. While recalls such as this can happen, they remain relatively rare, so don't fret.