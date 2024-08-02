Here's The Safest Way To Dispose Of Recalled Foods

Modern-day manufacturing might mean that it's much easier for foods to make it to our grocery stores and into our kitchens, but the unfortunate downside is that with plenty of production comes some room for error. Food recalls are relatively common; in 2023, the United States saw 65 food recalls due to anything from pathogens to undeclared allergens — even import violations. The most important thing to do when you realize you have products involved in a recall is to remove them from your home, but what does that mean exactly?

Advertisement

First, don't throw them away. When products are recalled, you can almost always take them to the grocery store where you purchased them; you should be able to get a full refund and safely return the contaminated goods. But if food is recalled, then there are a number of other steps to take to make sure you don't put yourself or your family in harm's way if you have a potentially dangerous item in your home. For specific instructions, however, always look at the recall notice issued by the manufacturer.