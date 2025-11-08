Is Regular Old Water Actually Good Enough For Rinsing Fruits And Veggies?

When you come home with a bagful of produce from the market, it can be tough to figure out exactly what to do to help it stay fresh and ensure that it's thoroughly clean. From vinegar washes to cleaning produce with baking soda to straight-up water, you have options. Katie Sabatini, RD, LDN, and food safety and quality assurance manager at Little Leaf Farms, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on ensuring that your produce is super clean. Generally, plain water is usually all you need to take your fruits and veggies from the grocery bag to a ready-to-eat state.

"For most fresh fruits and vegetables, rinsing under clean, cold running tap water is sufficient, as the action of rubbing the surface while rinsing removes dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residues," says Sabatini. Before you get to scrubbing, however, make sure your hands are clean. Sabatini recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before you start scrubbing your produce to lessen the likelihood of spreading bacteria to fruits and veggies. The soap should stop on your hands — otherwise, you might end up with some soapy-tasting greens. "Produce is porous and can absorb soap, bleach, or other household cleaners, making them unsafe to eat," says Sabatini.