The Safest Way To Prevent Listeria In Cantaloupes

Honestly, what's a better way to survive a hot, draining day than slicing up a wedge of cantaloupe and sinking your teeth into that sweet, juicy goodness? Whether tossed into a fresh, vibrant salad, oven-roasted for an extra boost of sweetness, or baked into a delicious cantaloupe bread topped with a praline glaze, these pale orange, aromatic melons are pretty hard to resist. What's more, if you're after a salty bite, savory seasonings are your ticket to extra-flavorful cantaloupe. The only tricky part about this delicious fruit is that it can be a breeding ground for Listeria monocytogenes.

This disease-causing bacterium is no joke; it can lead to high fever, intense headaches, and, in extreme cases, even convulsions. No wonder there have been so many frozen food Listeria recalls recently. Naturally, one of the most important things to do when eating cantaloupe is to make sure it's properly sanitized before consumption. But how do you actually sanitize it properly? That's where hot water sanitizing comes in. The best part about this sanitizing method is that it's incredibly simple. Moreover, there's absolutely no need for harsh chemicals that could potentially cause even more damage. All you need to do is give your fruit a simple five-minute hot water bath at 180 degrees Fahrenheit to effectively sanitize it, then it's safe and ready to enjoy.